DeCA names Dr. Padric Hall as executive director of IT Group

Fort Lee, Va. — The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) has named Dr. Padric Hall, a member of the Senior Executive Service, as its new executive director and chief information officer, effective May 31.

In his new role, Hall will lead enterprise-wide information technology, cybersecurity, digital modernization and data strategy for a global network of 235 commissaries across 45 states and 13 countries. The agency serves millions of service members, military families, retirees and beneficiaries worldwide.

His predecessor was Dr. Theon Danet, who retired May 31, 2025. She had been in the position since Oct. 25, 2020. Both Michelyne Leblanc, deputy IT director, and Shelton Davis, Program executive officer, had served as acting CIOs since Danet’s retirement.

In making this announcement, DeCA Director and CEO John Hall welcomed Padric Hall to his new job and praised his expertise.

“Please join me in welcoming Dr. Hall to DeCA,” Hall said. “He has proven his exceptional abilities and we all look forward to his leadership and the experience he brings to the Information Technology Group as we continue to provide the vital commissary benefit to our patrons.”

As CIO, Dr. Hall is responsible for advancing DeCA’s digital transformation strategy, modernizing enterprise systems and strengthening cybersecurity operations. His leadership focuses on aligning technology investments to warfighting readiness, operational redundancy and customer satisfaction to enable mission success across a globally distributed workforce.

To achieve these goals, he relies on a fundamental belief that technology must produce actionable results. “Data is not the asset—decisions are,” Hall said. “If it does not drive action, it does not matter.”

Prior to joining DeCA, Hall served as the chief data officer for U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the U.S. 5th Fleet. Operating in the Middle East, he led data strategy, machine learning integration and decision advantage initiatives to accelerate decision-making and enhance naval mission effectiveness in real time.

His career spans leadership assignments across the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the Americas, supporting both military and civilian organizations. He has directed large-scale technology modernization, cloud computing initiatives and enterprise transformation efforts, managing portfolios exceeding $200 million.

Additionally, since 2022, Hall has served as an adjunct professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Stonehill College and Capitol Technology University.

https://corp.commissaries.com/sites/default/files/2026-06/Bio%20-%20Dr%20Hall_Padric_Exec%20Dir%20%26%20CIO_IT%20Group_June%202026.pdf to learn more about of Hall’s government career.

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About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.