8th Light Launches Agentic AI Studio to Deliver Production-Ready Agents in 8 to 12 Weeks

8th Light designs and builds agentic products paired with deep platform expertise.

Twenty years of platform engineering applied to agentic AI: one production-ready workflow per engagement, live on the client's stack.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 8th Light , a software consultancy with twenty years of platform delivery experience, today launched its Agentic AI Studio , a dedicated practice that delivers one production-ready agentic AI workflow per engagement in eight to twelve weeks, running live on the client's existing technology stack.The Studio responds to a widening gap between AI capability and AI deployment. Data aggregated in Stanford's 2026 AI Index Report indicates that scaled use of AI agents remains in the single digits across nearly every business function, even in areas with the highest overall AI activity such as IT and knowledge management. The gap is not in the models, which have matured rapidly at the technical frontier. It is in the engineering rigor required to transition autonomous agents from prototype to production inside the security, integration, and operational realities of an established enterprise stack.8th Light's market position is direct: agentic products, deep platform expertise. The Studio is designed for a specific shape of engagement: senior leaders for the full duration, time-boxed at eight to twelve weeks, scoped to one production-ready workflow, running live on the client's existing stack. The combination of twenty years of platform delivery experience applied to agentic AI at this scale and pace is uncommon, and this is the space 8th Light is built to occupy."The hard part of agentic AI isn't the model. It's everything else: security review, legacy integration, and the organizational gravity that quietly kills demos before they ship," said Travis Frisinger, Head of Agentic AI at 8th Light. "We built the Studio for teams who are tired of prototypes that never see production. We bring senior people, a time-boxed scope, and a hard requirement that the work runs live in the client's stack by the end of the engagement."Each Studio engagement is led by senior engineering and product leaders for the full duration. The model is intentionally narrow, focused on one workflow productized through to deployment, to bound risk for buyers who have been burned by larger AI transformation programs. Pilots are priced for accessibility and designed to expand into production engagements as adoption proves out.The Agentic AI Studio is available now. Organizations can book a Studio session to get started on their production workflow today.About 8th Light8th Light is a software consultancy that designs, builds and maintains custom software that must hold up under real-world conditions. Founded in 2006, the company partners with enterprise clients on agentic AI, platform engineering, and product development across North America and Europe. 8th Light builds agentic products on twenty years of platform engineering, helping ambitious teams take AI from prototype to production. Learn more about 8th Light at https://8thlight.com

The 8th LIght Agentic AI Studio. Most organizations aren't short on AI ideas. They're short on AI that holds up in production inside the workflows that matter.

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