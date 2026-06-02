Expect lane closures, periodic stops on Hwy 29, I-94 near Alexandria for overhead utility work (June 2, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Wed., June 3, weather permitting, utility crews will begin a project to install overhead power lines across Highway 29 south of Alexandria and Interstate 94 east of the Burgen Lake Rest Area, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Motorists in the Alexandria area can expect the following:

June 3-6: Lane closures on Highway 29 near the I-94 interchange

June 8-10: Lane closures on I-94, in both directions, east of the Burgen Lake Rest Area

When the power lines are installed across each highway, traffic will be stopped periodically for up to 15 minutes. MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones, avoid distractions and obey traffic control.

All work and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change.

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