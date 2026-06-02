Last Mile Retail Awards Celebrates Retail Innovation and Industry Leaders at Four Seasons Nashville

Co-Hosts Arelis Bonilla-Founder of The Last Mile Retail Awards and Aria Logistics with Rahmel Wattley Founder of Truck N' Hustle. Executive of the Year- Ivan Kutcher- Bob's Discount Furniture

This year’s awards highlighted the incredible innovation happening across retail.” — Arelis Bonilla, Founder of the Last Mile Retail Awards

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The retail industry’s brightest innovators, executives and brands gathered in Nashville last week for the 2026 Last Mile Retail Awards, an elevated evening honoring excellence across the retail landscape while delivering an unforgettable entertainment experience at the luxurious Four Seasons Nashville.Presented before a packed room filled with retail leaders, executives and industry insiders, the 2026 ceremony celebrated standout achievements in innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric strategies shaping the future of retail fulfillment and delivery.The glamorous evening brought together industry executives, innovators, and influencers for an unforgettable night celebrating standout achievements in innovation, operational excellence, and customer-centric strategies shaping the future of retail fulfillment and delivery. Guests made a grand entrance via the red carpet, greeted by a cheering crowd, with Getty Images on hand to capture the excitement. The event featured a vibrant cocktail hour with a live DJ, champagne hostesses, silk aerialists, and delicious hors d'oeuvres, followed by a seated five-star dinner and the main awards program.“This year’s awards highlighted the incredible innovation happening across retail,” said Arelis Bonilla, Founder & President of Aria Logistics and Founder of the Last Mile Retail Awards. “From exceptional customer experiences to groundbreaking solutions in e-commerce and logistics, these winners represent the best of the industry and set the standard for what’s possible in the last mile.”The night concluded with a surprise confetti celebration announcing that the 2027 Last Mile Retail Awards will take place in Orlando, Florida.Among the evening’s honorees were:* Ed Frankowski — Hall of Fame* Mattress Firm — Social Impact* Ivan Kutcher — Retail Executive of the Year* Costco — Best Overall Customer Experience Retailer* Nebraska Furniture Mart — Best Overall Showroom Retailer* Bob’s Discount Furniture — Best Customer Service Experience* City Furniture — Most Innovative Retailer* Abt Electronics & Appliances — Best Overall Appliance Retailer* Best Buy — Best Customer Service Experience* Tonal — Best Overall Health & Fitness Equipment Retailer* IFit — Fitness Equipment Innovation* Amazon — Best Overall E-commerce Retailer* Tempur Sealy — Best Overall Bedding RetailerThe Last Mile Retail Awards recognizes excellence and innovation across the retail ecosystem, spotlighting the brands and leaders shaping the future of consumer engagement and retail experiences.For more information, visit: www.lastmileretailawards.com

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