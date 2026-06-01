FEDERAL ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE CUTS WIFE WITH BUTTER KNIFE AT THEIR MIAMI HOME, POLICE SAY

MIAMI — A man identified in an arrest report as a judge cut his wife of 14 years with a butter knife at their home in Miami’s Shenandoah neighborhood, leading to his arrest on Sunday, according to police.

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Gerald Foulds, 79, is now facing a felony charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon on a person 65 or older.

Online sources list him as serving as an administrative law judge with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals. It wasn’t immediately clear as of Monday whether Foulds, who turns 80 on June 19, still works for the agency and he was not listed in online Florida Bar records as of Monday afternoon. Local 10 News has contacted HHS seeking additional information.

According to a report from the Miami Police Department, the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Sunday at a home shared by Foulds and his wife in the 1600 block of Southwest 17th Street.

Police said Foulds and his wife had gotten into a verbal argument that turned physical.

“In an attempt to avoid the confrontation, she went into the kitchen. (Foulds) followed her, grabbed her by the left shoulder, where she attempted to defend herself by blocking him with her left arm,” the MPD report states. “The victim stated that (Foulds) then armed himself with a butter knife that was on the kitchen counter and cut her left arm.”

The woman went to a neighbor’s home for help and police said the neighbor called the woman’s ex-husband, who took her to an urgent care clinic.

Authorities said she described Foulds as “impulsive, aggressive and having a drinking problem.” The arrest report lists that investigators believed Foulds had been drinking at the time of the attack.

Authorities said Foulds denied the allegations. Records show he was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond.

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