JUDGE DENIES MOTION TO REMOVE HIMSELF FROM TRIAL OF ACCUSED FSU CAMPUS SHOOTER

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The defense team for accused Florida State University campus shooter Phoenix Ikner attempted to remove Tallahassee Circuit Judge Lance Neff from the trial.

In the motion filed Monday morning, the team said the judge can’t be fair based on what he said at last week’s hearing.

The judge pointed to video evidence of the trial and questioned the team’s need to interview so many witnesses.

Just a few hours after that motion was filed, Judge Neff denied it.

More Tallahassee news:

Ikner is accused of killing two men and shooting several other people on Florida State’s campus last April.

Judge Neff set a timeline for Ikner’s trial last Thursday, laying out deadlines for submitting evidence, witnesses and pretrial motions.

Ikner’s trial date is scheduled for Oct. 19 despite the defense team previously arguing to delay the trial due to the large amount of evidence to review.

To keep up with the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Nextdoor and X (Twitter).

Have a news tip or see an error? Write to us here. Please include the article’s headline in your message.

Be the first to see all the biggest headlines by downloading the WCTV News app. Click here to get started.