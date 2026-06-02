Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $7.4 Million to Upgrade Water and Sewage Systems, Public Services Infrastructure

This Community Development Block Grant funding will help support improvement projects in seven counties. Since taking office in 2023, the Shapiro Administration has been focused on making strategic investments that strengthen our communities and improve the quality of life for Pennsylvanians.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced $7,488,181 in new funding through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to support improvements to water and sewage systems and public facilities in Adams, Armstrong, Cambria, Greene, Jefferson, Sullivan, and Tioga counties.

Through investments like this, the Shapiro Administration is continuing its commitment to further strengthen communities across the Commonwealth.

“The Shapiro Administration is focused on making strategic investments to improve critical infrastructure and help keep Pennsylvanians healthy and safe,” said Secretary Siger. “This funding through the Community Development Block Grant program supports a variety of public services and provides communities with resources they need to upgrade their aging infrastructure.”

CDBG Funding Awards:

Adams County

$1,200,000 to renovate the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center’s new Brighter Tomorrows Center to bring the building to ADA compliance with elevator access, installing communications technology, and improving security technology. Through this project, the building will be able to accommodate the center’s wide array of child and family advocacy programs and services, including child abuse investigation, forensic interviews, medical exams and clinical care, mental health services, prevention education, and support groups.

Armstrong County

$260,150 to replace the existing 6-inch cast iron force main with 1,500 feet of new 6-inch High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) force main at the Ford City Borough’s 3rd Street Pump Station. This replacement will enable the pumps currently operating at a reduced rate, to operate at their design flow rate of 250 gallons per minute. This project will also significantly reduce the chance of raw sewage backing up into the adjoining houses and into the Allegheny River.

Cambria County

$2,511,185 to replace and install approximately 9,650 linear feet of new, 6- to 12-inch water distribution piping in Scalp Level Borough as well as associated distribution piping infrastructure and water service infrastructure. The waterline project is part of an overall larger project that will complete the sewer lines and street reconstruction.

Greene County

$1,831,050 to install lined epoxy resin textile piping throughout the sanitary sewer system and spot restoration in The Village of Nemacolin. The treatment plant will also replace 160 feet of return lines with 4-inch stainless steel return lines, install a new pretreatment mechanical bar screen, and a UV treatment system.

Jefferson County

$663,000 to replace Brockway Borough’s existing water tank main with 1,500 feet of new 12-inch Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) pipe and 1,000 feet of 4-inch PVC pipe. The entire Brockway Borough relies on the finished water storage tank and due to deteriorating water lines, fire hydrants in the borough have been experiencing reduced flows.

Sullivan County

$777,500 to clean and televise approximately 6,500 feet of 3- to 4-inch sewer main pipes through closed circuit televising in the Sonestown Sewer System, allowing for installation of additional pipe cleaning access points. To televise the entire system, new clean-outs will need to be installed every 150 feet if not already in place. Additionally, spot rehabilitation of the piping will be undertaken and will consist of cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining or pull-in-place liner systems designed for small-diameter PVC to restore structural integrity and extend the service life of the existing pipe without extensive excavation. This process will aid in identification and documentation of structural deterioration, joint separation, infiltration and inflow, and other age-related defects that compromise the system’s reliability.

Tioga County

$245,296 to install approximately 2,000 linear feet of 6-inch DR18 water main and 1,700 linear feet of 2-inch Copper Tube Size poly waterline, along with the replacement of 12 residential service connections using taps and saddles in Hamilton Township. The project also includes the installation of two new fire hydrants with Storz fittings, as well as associated valves, tees, and fittings required for proper system operation and reliability. The improvements will modernize aging infrastructure, improve water pressure and reliability, reduce system water loss, and enhance fire protection for residents in the project area.

CDBG funds strengthen Pennsylvania communities by assisting with housing rehabilitation, expanding public services, building community facilities, creating economic opportunities geared to low- and moderate-income individuals, and improving critical community health and welfare infrastructure.

For more information about DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

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