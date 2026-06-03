THE FANTASY FOOTBALL EXPO RETURNS TO CANTON, OHIO JULY 24-26, 2026 FOR ITS BIGGEST WEEKEND YET

Fantasy Football Industry Leaders, Content Creators, Brands, and Fans Unite in the Birthplace of Professional Football.

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fantasy Football Expo, the nation’s premier fantasy football convention and networking event, will return to Canton, Ohio, July 24-26, 2026, bringing together fantasy football enthusiasts, industry leaders, analysts, content creators, and sports brands for an unforgettable weekend celebrating the game that millions of fans love. The three-day event will feature live drafts, expert panels, networking opportunities, exclusive parties, exhibitor showcases, and unique experiences centered around fantasy football and the football community.

Hosted in the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the Fantasy Football Expo has become the industry's premier destination for fans and professionals looking to connect, learn, and celebrate fantasy football together. What began as a gathering of passionate fantasy football players has evolved into one of the largest and most respected fantasy football events in the country.

“The Fantasy Football Expo is about much more than rankings, projections, and draft boards,” said co-founder Bob Lung. “It’s about community. It’s about bringing together the people who create fantasy football content, the companies that support the industry, and the fans who make it all possible. There is simply no substitute for connecting face-to-face with people who share your passion for fantasy football.”

The 2026 Expo weekend kicks off Friday evening with the Opening Night Kickoff Party, giving attendees an opportunity to network, reconnect with industry friends, and meet fellow fantasy football enthusiasts from across the country. Saturday will feature the renowned King’s Classic expert drafts, additional live fantasy football drafts, networking events, and social gatherings, along with opportunities to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame and experience football history firsthand.

The weekend culminates on Sunday, July 26, with the Fantasy Football Expo trade show and conference at the Canton Memorial Civic Center. Attendees will have access to dozens of exhibitors, fantasy football companies, sports media organizations, technology providers, and content creators showcasing the latest tools, products, and services available to fantasy football players. The event will also feature panel discussions, educational sessions, strategy presentations, and interactive Q&A opportunities with some of the most recognized names in fantasy sports.

More than just a convention, the Fantasy Football Expo has become a central hub for the fantasy sports industry. The event attracts analysts, podcasters, writers, broadcasters, developers, entrepreneurs, and emerging creators who gather each year to build relationships, explore new business opportunities, and shape the future of fantasy sports media. The Expo’s growing role as a place where partnerships are formed, businesses connect with creators, and innovative ideas move from concept to reality.

Attendees can choose from a variety of ticket packages designed to fit every level of participation, from one-day Expo passes to VIP and Ultimate Fan experiences that include exclusive events, networking opportunities, and premium access throughout the weekend.

The Fantasy Football Expo welcomes everyone from first-time fantasy football players to seasoned veterans, industry professionals, and sports fans looking to experience one of the most unique gatherings in football. Whether attendees are seeking draft advice, business connections, educational opportunities, or simply a weekend surrounded by fellow football enthusiasts, the Expo offers something for everyone.

Registration and ticket information are available now on the Fantasy Football Expo website. Exhibitor opportunities, sponsorship packages, and media credentials are also available for organizations interested in participating in the 2026 event.

About The Fantasy Football Expo

The Fantasy Football Expo is an annual fantasy football convention held in Canton, Ohio. Founded to bring together fantasy football fans, analysts, content creators, and industry professionals, the Expo features expert panels, live drafts, networking events, exhibitor showcases, and community-building experiences. The event has grown into one of the largest fantasy football gatherings in the United States and continues to serve as a cornerstone event for the fantasy sports industry.

Media Contact:

The Fantasy Football Expo - Bob Lung

bob@thefantasyfootballexpo.com

Canton, Ohio

Website: thefantasyfootballexpo.com

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