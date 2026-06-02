Native Sons of the Golden West Sonoma Parlor #111 Hosts 63rd Annual Bear Flag Celebration at Historic Sonoma Plaza

Community invited to free ceremony and chicken BBQ honoring the raising of the California Republic flag

SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Native Sons of the Golden West (N.S.G.W.) Sonoma Parlor #111 will host the 63rd Annual Bear Flag Celebration on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Sonoma Plaza — the very site where California's iconic Bear Flag was first raised on June 14, 1846, marking the birth of the short-lived California Republic.The day's festivities begin at 11:00 a.m. with a ceremony at the Bear Flag Monument, followed by a community Chicken BBQ from 12:00 noon to 4:00 p.m. also at Sonoma Plaza. The BBQ meal includes one-half chicken, beans, salad, and a roll, with hot dogs also available for those who prefer them.At 1:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music featuring John Williams and friends, adding a festive atmosphere to the afternoon celebration."The Bear Flag Celebration is one of the most meaningful events we hold each year," said Marcia Skelton, PR Chairman for the Native Sons of the Golden West. "Sonoma is the birthplace of the California Republic, and gathering here each June 13th to honor that history is something our members and the community look forward to with great pride."The Bear Flag Revolt of June 1846 was a pivotal moment in California history. A group of American settlers seized Sonoma and declared California an independent republic, raising a handmade flag bearing a grizzly bear, a red star, and the words 'California Republic' — a design that lives on today as the California State Flag.The public is welcome to attend all events. For additional information, contact Dean Zellers at 707.996.5282, or see the Native Sons of the Golden West Sonoma Parlor #111 Facebook page.The 63rd Annual Bear Flag Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Sonoma Plaza, Sonoma, CA. The event begins at 11:00 a.m. with a ceremony at the Bear Flag Monument in Sonoma Plaza. This will be followed by a Chicken BBQ from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., featuring half a chicken, beans, salad, and a roll, with hot dogs also available. Live music featuring John Williams and friends will start at 1:30 p.m. For additional information, contact Dean Zellers at 707.996.5282.ABOUT THE NATIVE SONS OF THE GOLDEN WEST: The Native Sons of the Golden West (N.S.G.W.) is a California-based fraternal organization founded in 1875. Dedicated to the principles of Friendship, Loyalty, and Charity, N.S.G.W. works to preserve the history and heritage of the Golden State through community events, historical preservation, and civic engagement. For more information, visit the N.S.G.W. Facebook page or contact Marcia Skelton, PR Chairman, at 650-787-8779.# # #

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