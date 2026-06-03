KC Meleski, President and CEO, CME Corp., Assumes Role as Chair of HIDA Board of Directors

KC Meleski, President and CEO CME Corp.

KC Meleski’s appointment reinforces CME Corp.’s leadership in healthcare distribution and industry advocacy.

I am honored to assume the role of Chair of the HIDA Board of Directors and continue working alongside such a dedicated group of industry leaders” — KC Meleski, President and CEO CME Corp.

WARWICK, , RI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CME Corp . announces that KC Meleski, President and Chief Executive Officer, has assumed the position of Chair of the Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA) Board of Directors. Meleski, who previously served as HIDA’s Chairman-elect, succeeds Kelley Moffett in the role.We are proud to see KC step into this strategic leadership role with HIDA. His work and stewardship of CME have continuously demonstrated a focus on simplifying how healthcare systems and facilities acquire the medical equipment they need. This appointment is an extension of that focus and a reflection of KC’s commitment to excellence within the healthcare distribution industry.“KC is exceptionally well positioned to advance the important work of the HIDA Board of Directors” said HIDA President and CEO Matthew J. Rowan. “His tenure as HIDA Treasurer and years on the Board, provides the foundation to lead the expansion of HIDA’s value to the industry.”.Meleski has been an active HIDA member since 2018, serving on the Acute Care Advisory Council as well as the HIDA Board of Directors.“I am honored to assume the role of Chair of the HIDA Board of Directors and continue working alongside such a dedicated group of industry leaders,” said Meleski, “HIDA plays a critical role in advancing the healthcare distribution industry and strengthening the healthcare supply chain. I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by the Board and helping drive continued value for HIDA members and the providers they support every day.”Meleski began his career with CME 2001 as an Account Manager for the Greater Boston Area and has served as President of CME Corp. since 2024. He assumed the additional role of Chief Executive Officer in April 2026. Under his leadership, CME Corp. has continued to expand its national presence and strengthen its reputation as a trusted partner to healthcare providers across the country.About CME Corp.CME Corp is the nation's premier specialty distributor of healthcare, laboratory, and imaging equipment . In addition to extensive equipment expertise, the company offers a comprehensive, one-stop-shop buying experience that starts with a single chain of ownership model for equipment acquisition, and includes CAD-based layout and design, 3D modeling , warehousing, staging, assembly, just-in-time direct-to-site delivery, installation, and biomedical and technical services, all staffed by CME employees. Long-standing manufacturer relationships and a portfolio of over 2 million products sourced from more than 2,000 vendors, uniquely positions CME as a one-stop source for equipment specifically tailored to the needs of their customers. With 25 locations strategically positioned across the country, and increasing, CME is readily accessible to customers. CME's mission is to help healthcare facilities and laboratories nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment acquisition, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.

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