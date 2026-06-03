BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC Launches and Joins the MSPAA®, Advancing Its Commitment to High-Standard Business Support





Term Growth We built this firm to help businesses move beyond just keeping their books up to date and into actually using their financials to grow. While strong bookkeeping is the foundation, the heart of what we do is fractional CFO work—helping

Now called MSP’s, these IT service providers have helped pave the way for companies to focus on their core operations while leaving the critical technology features to outsourced professionals

BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC, a provider of bookkeeping and fractional CFO support, today announced its official launch and its membership with the MSPAA®

We launched BE|EZ to help businesses move beyond simply keeping their books current and start using their financials as a tool for clarity, planning, and growth” — Matthew Zeeb - Founder

PARKER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC, a provider of bookkeeping, controller services, and fractional CFO support, today announced its official launch and its membership with the MSP Association of America® (MSPAA). The launch and affiliation underscore the firm’s commitment to delivering disciplined financial management, clear reporting, and strategic guidance to businesses seeking stronger financial infrastructure and more informed decision-making.As businesses continue to navigate economic pressure, operational complexity, and the need for real-time financial visibility, the role of bookkeeping has become increasingly important. Yet for many organizations, bookkeeping remains an underutilized function—often treated as a back-office necessity rather than a source of meaningful business insight. BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC was established to address that gap by helping clients not only maintain accurate financial records, but also better understand the financial story of their business and use that information to support planning, stability, and growth.The firm’s service model is built on the principle that accurate books are the foundation of stronger business performance. By combining dependable bookkeeping with controller services focused on establishing controls and strengthening oversight, along with fractional CFO support, BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC provides clients with a scalable financial resource designed to improve visibility, strengthen processes, and support executive-level decision-making. The company also emphasizes clear communication and client education, ensuring that financial information is not simply delivered, but explained in a way that is practical and actionable.BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC delivers the following value to the business community:• Bookkeeping services that maintain organized, accurate, and current financial records• Controller services that establish and strengthen internal controls, improve oversight, enhance internal processes, and support consistency across financial operations• Fractional CFO support that includes budgeting, forecasting, cash flow planning, and strategic financial guidance• Flexible engagement options, including recurring monthly services, hourly support, and project-based work for cleanups, transitions, and special initiatives• Clear, straightforward financial explanations that help business owners better understand performance and make informed decisions• Scalable systems and disciplined financial processes that support compliance, visibility, and long-term growthBE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC was co-founded by Matthew Zeeb and Ryan Keeling, with Rachel Keeling leading operations and execution. Together, the leadership team brings experience across strategic finance, forensic accounting, compliance, advisory services, bookkeeping, systems design, and operational management. That multidisciplinary background positions the firm to serve clients with both technical rigor and practical business insight.Matthew Zeeb, Co-Founder of BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC, brings nearly 20 years of experience in forensic accounting, data analytics, and advisory services for start-ups and growing businesses. A CPA, CFF, and CFE, Zeeb has extensive experience analyzing complex financial matters, designing scalable financial systems, and helping organizations build stronger operational and reporting frameworks. Ryan Keeling, Co-Founder of BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC, contributes executive-level finance and accounting expertise, with a focus on financial visibility, reporting clarity, and data-driven decision support. Rachel Keeling leads operations, compliance oversight, and process accountability, helping ensure that client engagements are managed with consistency, transparency, and precision.An MSPAA representative stated, “BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC’s launch and membership reflect the kind of professionalism, structure, and commitment to business support that the MSP Association of Americavalues. Their focus on helping businesses strengthen their financial foundations and improve decision-making contributes meaningfully to the broader business community.”Matthew Zeeb, Co-Founder of BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC, said, “We launched BE|EZ to help businesses move beyond simply keeping their books current and start using their financials as a tool for clarity, planning, and growth. Joining MSPAA reinforces our commitment to high standards, strong systems, and financial support that is both dependable and strategic.”The company’s launch reflects growing demand for financial support that extends beyond transaction processing and reconciliations. Businesses increasingly need partners who can provide both reliable execution and informed financial perspective. Through its integrated service model and its affiliation with the MSP Association of America, BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC is positioned to support organizations seeking stronger financial operations, better reporting discipline, and a more strategic approach to growth.About BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLCBE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC provides bookkeeping, controller services, and fractional CFO support for businesses seeking stronger financial systems, clearer reporting, and more strategic decision-making. The firm was founded on the belief that bookkeeping should not only be accurate, but also understandable and useful. By combining dependable execution with clear communication and high-level financial insight, BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC helps clients move beyond basic recordkeeping and use their financials as a tool for stability, clarity, and growth.For more information about BE|EZ Bookkeeping LLC, please visit https://beezbookkeepingllc.com About the MSP Association of AmericaThe MSP Association of America(MSPAA) is a professional organization dedicated to supporting service providers through education, best practices, and industry collaboration. MSPAA helps its members strengthen service delivery, maintain high professional standards, and better serve the evolving needs of the business community.For more information about the MSP Association of America, please visit https://mspaa.net/

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