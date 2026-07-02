JAMES F. MUELLER RELEASES THE DONNIE DIARIES RETIRED ON JULY 4 DURING AMERICA’S 250TH ANNIVERSARY YEAR

The Donnie Diaries: Retired James F. Mueller, The Donnie Diaries The Donnie Diaries: RETIRED Cast of Characters

Third Installment in Satirical Donnie Diaries Series Uses Independence Day as Literary Framework for Power, Decline, Spectacle, and National Identity

The Donnie Diaries: Retired arrives at the fireworks finale when the smoke clears, the crowd disperses, and America is left staring at its own reflection in the dark.” — Dr. Phineas T. Redwell

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and fine artist James F. Mueller today announced the release of THE DONNIE DIARIES: RETIRED , the third installment in his satirical Donnie Diaries series. Arriving during the 250th anniversary year of the United States, the book uses Independence Day as both backdrop and metaphor in Mueller’s continuing exploration of political theater, cultural mythology, ego, media spectacle, and the blurred lines between entertainment and governance.The Donnie Diaries: Retired follows the symbolic release structure established by the earlier books in the series. The first installment, The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac, debuted on Halloween and Samhain, invoking themes of masks, illusion, and transformation. The second volume, The Donnie Diaries Redux, launched on April Fools’ Day, framing satire through parody, absurdity, and collective self-deception. With The Donnie Diaries: Retired, Mueller turns to July 4 and the American semiquincentennial itself.“The first book wore a mask. The second laughed at the joke,” says Dr. Phineas T. Redwell. “Retired arrives at the fireworks finale when the smoke clears, the crowd disperses, and America is left staring at its own reflection in the dark.”The novel combines political satire, literary fiction, and poetic social commentary through surreal episodes, recurring archetypes, and darkly comic cultural observations. Chapter titles including “Epstein Files,” “Men Are Pigs,” “Watergate Flashback,” “Rup vs Donnie,” “Vanity Vanity All Is Vanity,” and “DDT (Death, Denial and Trump)” reflect Mueller’s ongoing exploration of spectacle, scandal, revisionist memory, masculinity, institutional distrust, and the fragmentation of modern American identity.While the earlier books in the series explored illusion and absurdity, The Donnie Diaries: Retired shifts toward reckoning. The July 4 release intentionally juxtaposes patriotic ritual with cultural unease, asking whether America’s founding myths can survive the age of performance politics and algorithmic outrage.Mueller’s work has long explored the collision between politics, identity, media culture, and American mythology through satire, surrealism, and social commentary. Together, the Halloween, April Fools’, and July 4 release dates establish an intentional literary framework across The Donnie Diaries series, positioning each installment as both satire and cultural reflection.The fourth and final installment in The Donnie Diaries series is currently in development.The Donnie Diaries: RETIRED is now available as an eBook on Amazon. The paperback edition debuts July 4, coinciding with America's 250th Independence Day celebration.About James F. MuellerJames F. Mueller is an internationally recognized artist and author whose career spans decades of global acclaim. His work includes a 16-year commissioned collection for industrialist Robert Abplanalp, a close associate of President Richard Nixon, and a widely praised solo exhibition at Gallery Chardin in Paris. Mueller is the author of Confessions of St. Augustine, now in its second edition, and The Donnie Diaries, an ongoing four-part literary series blending satire, philosophy, and cultural commentary. The first two installments, The Donnie Diaries: An Ode to Ipecac and The Donnie Diaries Redux, have already been released. His writing is informed by a monastic creative life and more than two decades of working with individuals with developmental disabilities. He has spent the past decade living and working alongside the Yavapai-Apache Nation in Arizona. His work continues to explore the intersection of art, society, politics, and human behavior. For more information, visit Mueller Art & Literature.About Iconoclast PublishingIconoclast Publishing produces work that confronts conventional thought and explores the intersection of art, literature, satire, and cultural commentary. The press's goal is to present distinctive voices, such as Confessions of St. Augustine and James F. Mueller's The Donnie Diaries series.###

Meet Donnie. He's Having a Very Bad Day. Official Book Promo: The Donnie Diaries Series by James F. Mueller

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