New USCIS Memo May Raise the Stakes for Adjustment of Status Applicants

While Adjustment of Status remains available, the new guidance may lead to greater discretionary review of green card applications.

The memorandum signals that USCIS may place greater emphasis on discretionary factors when reviewing Adjustment of Status applications.” — David H. Nachman, Managing Attorney of NPZ Law Group

RIDGEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently issued a policy memorandum emphasizing that Adjustment of Status is a discretionary immigration benefit, a development that may affect how green card applications filed within the United States are reviewed.The memorandum instructs USCIS officers to evaluate Adjustment of Status applications on a case-by-case basis and consider the totality of the circumstances when exercising discretion. While the policy does not eliminate Adjustment of Status or create new statutory eligibility requirements, immigration attorneys are closely watching how the guidance will be applied in practice."The memorandum signals that USCIS may place greater emphasis on discretionary factors when reviewing Adjustment of Status applications," said David H. Nachman , Managing Attorney of NPZ Law Group. "Applicants who have maintained lawful status and have straightforward immigration histories may continue to have strong cases, but those with prior immigration violations, status issues, or other complicating factors should understand that discretionary review could receive increased attention."Adjustment of Status remains available to eligible applicants already present in the United States, including many employment-based and family-based immigrants. However, the memorandum has generated significant discussion within the immigration community because it characterizes Adjustment of Status as an extraordinary form of relief and reiterates USCIS's broad discretionary authority when adjudicating applications.Because USCIS has indicated that additional guidance may be forthcoming, immigration attorneys continue to monitor how the agency applies the memorandum in practice."Applicants and employers should not assume that Adjustment of Status is unavailable," Nachman added. "At the same time, this policy underscores the importance of careful preparation and a thorough review of any factors that could affect the exercise of discretion."Individuals, families, and employers with pending or anticipated Adjustment of Status applications should carefully evaluate how the new guidance may affect their cases and seek legal guidance before making significant immigration decisions.About NPZ Law GroupNPZ Law Group assists individuals, families, employers, investors, and professionals with U.S. and Canadian immigration and nationality matters. For questions about how immigration laws may affect you or your family, contact the immigration and nationality lawyers at NPZ Law Group by emailing info@visaserve.com, calling 201-670-0006 extension 104, or visiting www.visaserve.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.