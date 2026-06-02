'FLORIDA GULF COAST TATTOO EXPO' RETURNS, WITH HUNDREDS OF NATIONAL TATTOO ARTISTS, BRINGING THOUSANDS TO FORT MYERS

Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo logo Over 200 National Tattoo Artists Stand Ready for Your New Art The Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo features Live Music, Vendors, Contests and More

The weekend Expo, slated for June 26-28 in Fort Myers, celebrates tattoo art, culture and community and is expected to draw thousands from across the State.

This is our fourth annual Expo here in Fort Myers and it's growing every year! This is an amazing opportunity for SWFL to experience the tattoo culture—maybe even get tattooed by some of the best!” — Lisa Quinter, Event Organizer

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Final preparations are underway for the “ Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo ,” scheduled for June 26-28, 2026 at Caloosa Sound Convention Center in Fort Myers. The weekend-long event, the largest of its kind in Southwest Florida, celebrates the tattoo lifestyle and features over 200 local, national, and internationally recognized artists, entertainers and dozens of vendors, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting “The 11:11 Fund, Inc.”Joey Tattoo, former host of TV’s “Tattoo Rescue,” will return as the official MC for the action-packed weekend. Attendees can meet and get tattooed by celebrity artists from the ink world, including Nick DeMars from Season 1 of Ink Masters: Angels and others. The main stage features live rock-and-roll music by Southwest Florida’s own “Smack Daddy.”Event Snapshot & Ticket Information:• Dates: Friday, June 26 – Sunday, June 28, 2026• Hours: Friday & Saturday: 11 AM – 11 PM | Sunday: 11 AM – 7 PM• Location: Caloosa Sound Convention Center, 1375 Monroe Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901 (Located next to the host hotel, The Luminary).• Admission: Single-day tickets range from $25–$30. Full weekend passes are available for $50. Children 12 and under are free.• Early Bird Discount: Save 15% on online tickets purchased before June 25 by using the discount code TATTOO15 at checkout (discount code is not valid at the door).Official tickets available now at: http://www.FloridaGCTattooExpo.com The 11:11 Fund, Inc.The 11:11 Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization established to raise funds to provide financial assistance to children & their families who are battling serious disease or illness. In addition, throughout the year, The 11:11 Fund, Inc. also provides financial support for veterans, individuals in need, and (as needed) those trying to rebuild after natural disasters. For more information, visit http://www.The1111Fund.org

2026 Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo in Fort Myers

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