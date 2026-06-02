'FLORIDA GULF COAST TATTOO EXPO' RETURNS, WITH HUNDREDS OF NATIONAL TATTOO ARTISTS, BRINGING THOUSANDS TO FORT MYERS
The weekend Expo, slated for June 26-28 in Fort Myers, celebrates tattoo art, culture and community and is expected to draw thousands from across the State.
Joey Tattoo, former host of TV’s “Tattoo Rescue,” will return as the official MC for the action-packed weekend. Attendees can meet and get tattooed by celebrity artists from the ink world, including Nick DeMars from Season 1 of Ink Masters: Angels and others. The main stage features live rock-and-roll music by Southwest Florida’s own “Smack Daddy.”
Event Snapshot & Ticket Information:
• Dates: Friday, June 26 – Sunday, June 28, 2026
• Hours: Friday & Saturday: 11 AM – 11 PM | Sunday: 11 AM – 7 PM
• Location: Caloosa Sound Convention Center, 1375 Monroe Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901 (Located next to the host hotel, The Luminary).
• Admission: Single-day tickets range from $25–$30. Full weekend passes are available for $50. Children 12 and under are free.
• Early Bird Discount: Save 15% on online tickets purchased before June 25 by using the discount code TATTOO15 at checkout (discount code is not valid at the door).
Official tickets available now at: http://www.FloridaGCTattooExpo.com
The 11:11 Fund, Inc.
The 11:11 Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization established to raise funds to provide financial assistance to children & their families who are battling serious disease or illness. In addition, throughout the year, The 11:11 Fund, Inc. also provides financial support for veterans, individuals in need, and (as needed) those trying to rebuild after natural disasters. For more information, visit http://www.The1111Fund.org.
Lisa Quinter
Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo
+1 954-868-1416
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2026 Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo in Fort Myers
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