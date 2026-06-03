Innovation woRX and Lovell Government Services Partner to Launch First Annual Community Care Day

Community Care Day Image

New event unites VA Community Care providers, advocates, and industry partners to improve Veteran healthcare access and outcomes

By bringing together providers, advocates, and industry partners, this event helps improve access to care, share best practices, and enhance outcomes for Veterans.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pensacola, Fla. — June 3, 2026 — Innovation woRX, LLC and LovellGovernment Services today announced a partnership to host the 1st Annual Community Care Day, taking place on September 22, 2026, at the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown Philadelphia. The event is designed to bring together Community Care Network providers, prospective providers, industry partners, and advocates to strengthen collaboration and improve healthcare outcomes for Veterans.As the event sponsor, Lovell Government Services joins Innovation woRX in supporting a shared mission to enhance access to care, streamline processes, and improve communication across the Veteran healthcare ecosystem.Community Care Day serves as a dedicated forum focused on improving coordination and engagement within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network. The initiative brings together healthcare providers, manufacturers, service organizations, and Veterans to foster meaningful dialogue and identify opportunities to improve the delivery of care.During the event, Innovation woRX will host a team of Community Care advocates available to:* Answer questions related to Community Care processes* Provide guidance on navigating VA protocols and requirements* Support providers and manufacturers in aligning with VA standards* Assist Veterans in understanding their healthcare options and resourcesThis hands-on approach is designed to reduce administrative barriers, improve efficiency, and enhance the quality and timeliness of care Veterans receive through the Community Care Network.Innovation woRX was founded to address the challenges Veterans often face when accessing care outside the traditional VA healthcare system. Through advocacy, education, and innovative solutions, the organization works to simplify complex processes and create a more seamless experience for Veterans, providers, and healthcare partners.“Veterans should not have to navigate unnecessary obstacles to receive the care they have earned,” said Marc Harris, Founder and CEO of Innovation woRX. “Community Care Day represents an opportunity to bring together stakeholders from across the healthcare continuum to collaborate on solutions that improve access, coordination, and outcomes for our nation’s Veterans.”“We are proud to partner with Innovation woRX to support the launch of Community Care Day and strengthen collaboration across the Veteran healthcare ecosystem,” said Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services. “By bringing together providers, advocates, and industry partners, this event creates meaningful opportunities to improve access to care, share best practices, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for those who have served our country.”Through initiatives like Community Care Day, Innovation woRX and Lovell Government Services are committed to advancing a more transparent, connected, and Veteran-centered approach to healthcare delivery.---About Innovation woRXInnovation woRX is dedicated to enhancing healthcare outcomes for Veterans by improving processes within the VA healthcare system. Through initiatives like Community Care Day, the organization works to streamline access, foster collaboration, and provide hands-on support to Veterans, providers, and partners navigating the Community Care Network.Learn more at https://www.innowrx.com/ About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013, with a strong track record of helping suppliers successfully enter and grow within the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a recognized leader in the federal space, partnering with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, expand federal revenue, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com Register for the event here: https://www.innowrx.com/philadelphia-community-care-day Media ContactAndrew TulmanAndrew@innowrx.com917-689-4317

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.