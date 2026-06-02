Canada prepares to send its first official team to the World Association of Working Equitation Championships in Spain

Team Canada Working Equitation - Road to Spain Campaign

Working Equitation Canada is proud to announce the successful launch of its Road to Spain campaign marking a historic milestone for the sport in Canada.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CANADA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEWorking Equitation Canada Launches “Road to Spain 2026” as the National Qualifier Series Comes to an end.Canada is preparing to send its first official team to the World Association of Working Equitation Championships in Spain this September, 2026.Alberta — June, 2026 — Working Equitation Canada (WECan) is proud to announce the successful launch of its Road to Spain 2026 campaign and national World Qualifier series, marking a historic milestone for the sport in Canada.For the first time, Canada has been invited to send an official team to compete at the World Association of Working Equitation (WAWE) World Championships in Spain, at the famous Real Escuela Andaluza del Arte Ecuestre in Jerez de la Frontera, joining athletes from around the world in one of the sport’s premier international events.To support athlete development and team selection, WECan will host a series of official qualifier events across Canada throughout the season, including2026 World Qualifier Events in:OntarioBritish ColumbiaAlbertaThese events will bring together riders, coaches, officials, and supporters from across the country as Canadian athletes work toward representing Canada on the world stage.Working Equitation is an international equestrian discipline that combines dressage, obstacle navigation in Ease of Handling, Speed rounds, and the partnership between horse and rider, rooted in traditional European working horsemanship and now rapidly growing worldwide.“The Road to Spain campaign represents an exciting moment not only for the athletes involved, but for the future of Working Equitation in Canada,” said Working Equitation Canada. “This is an opportunity to continue developing the sport nationally, increase visibility, and create a stronger pathway for Canadian riders to compete internationally.”The campaign focuses on:Supporting athlete development and international preparationExpanding awareness of Working Equitation across CanadaBuilding national sponsorship and partnership opportunitiesStrengthening the Canadian Working Equitation communityThroughout the season, WECan will share qualifier updates, rider stories, educational content, and behind-the-scenes coverage leading up to the World Championships in Spain.Supporters, sponsors, and equestrian enthusiasts are invited to follow the journey and be part of this exciting chapter in the growth of Working Equitation in Canada.For more information, sponsorship opportunities, or campaign updates, visit:About Working Equitation Canada (WECan)Working Equitation Canada (WECan) is dedicated to the development and promotion of Working Equitation across Canada through education, competition, community-building, and athlete support. WECan works alongside riders, coaches, officials, and regional chapters to continue building opportunities for participation and international representation within the sport.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.