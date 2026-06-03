Trademark Attorney Tannia Ospina Helps Modern Brands Protect What They're Building in the Digital Economy

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ospina Law Firm, led by trademark and ecommerce attorney Tannia Ospina, is expanding its national thought leadership efforts to help founders, ecommerce brands, franchise businesses, creators, and growing companies better understand the importance of intellectual property protection in today's digital economy.

As online businesses face increasing challenges from copycat sellers, trademark infringement, AI-generated content disputes, counterfeit products, and ecommerce platform enforcement actions, Ospina Law is focused on helping brands proactively protect, monitor, and defend their intellectual property before legal issues become costly.

"Your business can go viral before it is legally protected, and that's exactly how many businesses end up facing serious problems," said Tannia Ospina. "Intellectual property isn't just a legal expense. It's business infrastructure."

Founded in 2023, Ospina Law Firm provides trademark registration, trademark monitoring, ecommerce legal strategy, intellectual property portfolio development, and brand enforcement services for clients across the United States.

The firm's mission is to help modern brands understand that legal protection should happen before growth not after a dispute, takedown, or infringement claim.

For more information visit www.theospinalawfirm.com.

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