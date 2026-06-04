Mary Beck Named CEO of Distinctive Schools

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Distinctive Schools is excited to announce the appointment of Mary Beck as its new President and CEO, effective June 1, 2026, following her 18-month tenure as President. Beck succeeds Scott Frauenheim, who has transitioned to the Executive Chairman role of the Distinctive Schools National Board. During her tenure as President, Beck and Frauenheim committed to intentional succession planning with a focus on honoring the rich culture of Distinctive Schools while looking ahead to a deep focus on excellence.As President and CEO, Beck will continue to lead Distinctive Schools’ strategic vision, talent development, academic innovation, and network growth across Chicago. Her focus will remain on strengthening instructional quality, building leadership capacity, and developing scalable models for innovations to ensure long-term organizational impact and sustainability. Recently, she guided the development and Distinctive Schools National Board approval of the network’s comprehensive 5-year strategic plan, advocated for a recently-instituted competitive $70,000 starting salary for certified teachers for the upcoming school year, and launched a refreshed, data-informed Distinctive Schools Model designed to deepen student-centered learning and universal belonging across all campuses.“Mary’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing our mission to foster joyful, student-centered learning environments, conducive to all students,” said Scott Frauenheim, Distinctive Schools Executive Chair. “Her strategic vision and commitment to academic excellence have positioned us for continued innovation and growth. It has been incredible to work alongside her, and I am excited for what the future of Distinctive Schools looks like with Mary at the helm.”Prior to joining Distinctive Schools, Beck served as Deputy Chief of Teaching and Learning for Chicago Public Schools (CPS). In this role, she led district-wide instructional strategies and spearheaded initiatives such as the development of the CPS artificial intelligence framework. Under her leadership, CPS achieved significant post-pandemic academic recovery, while focusing on strong innovative approaches to teaching and learning.Beck's extensive experience also includes serving as Principal of Nicholas Senn High School and Assistant Principal at Von Steuben Metropolitan Science Center and North Lawndale College Prep. Throughout her career, she has been dedicated to developing leaders, building high-performing teams, and creating systems that balance autonomy with accountability to drive student success.###Distinctive Schools: Distinctive Schools is a nonprofit charter school management organization for eight Chicago International Charter Schools across Chicago, offering a unique public education experience where every student is seen, heard, and valued. We cultivate diverse, joyful, and welcoming communities rooted in social justice and rigorous learning. We embrace continuous growth, supporting every student's personal journey to success, ensuring they are prepared to thrive throughout their education, career, and life.To learn more, visit distinctiveschools.org

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