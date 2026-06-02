Secretary Naig Applauds Signing of Bipartisan Iowa Farm Act

DES MOINES, Iowa (June 2, 2026) - Following the signing of the bipartisan Iowa Farm Act by Gov. Reynolds, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement:

“The signing of the first-ever Iowa Farm Act is an important step forward for Iowa agriculture. I appreciate the strong support this legislation received from both Republicans and Democrats in the Iowa Legislature, as well as the leadership of Gov. Reynolds in getting this comprehensive bill across the finish line," said Secretary Naig. "The Iowa Farm Act reflects the priorities and feedback I’ve heard directly from farmers and rural communities across the state. It expands opportunities for Iowa agriculture, reduces unnecessary regulatory burdens, and helps strengthen the long-term vitality of rural Iowa. This legislation positions Iowa agriculture for continued growth and success while ensuring farmers have greater certainty and tools to plan for the future.”

About the Iowa Farm Act:

The Iowa Farm Act is the first-ever comprehensive agriculture policy package advanced by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. The bipartisan legislation supports Iowa farmers, expands economic opportunities, strengthens rural communities, modernizes state government operations, and improves Iowa’s preparedness for animal disease outbreaks.

Key provisions in the final legislation include:

Expanding Economic Opportunities for Iowa Farmers

Modernizes Iowa’s farm zoning exemptions to clarify that value-added processing, direct-to-consumer marketing, agritourism activities and events, and other farm-supporting operations are included under Iowa’s farm exemption.

Strengthens Iowa’s agritourism framework by updating the definition of an agricultural experience to reduce regulatory barriers and encourage farms to welcome more visitors, customers, and educational opportunities.

Supports Iowa’s Christmas tree industry by explicitly including tree farms in Iowa’s agritourism liability protections, providing certainty for these family-owned operations.

Expands local food markets by making the Choose Iowa School Purchasing Pilot Program permanent, helping connect schools with Iowa farmers and food producers.

Delivering Tax Relief and Fairness and Supporting Iowa’s Beginning Farmers and Agricultural Workforce

Supports growth in Iowa’s honey industry by exempting the purchase of honeybees from sales tax, reducing input costs for beekeepers and strengthening pollination services.

Prioritizes young and beginning farmers in Choose Iowa grant programs, helping new producers access capital and build viable operations.

Strengthens rural veterinary services by exempting rural veterinarian loan repayment grants from state income tax to improve recruitment and retention in underserved areas.

Strengthening Biosecurity and Protecting Producers

Safeguards producer confidentiality during a foreign animal disease or major disease outbreak to encourage early reporting and rapid response.

Authorizes the Department to lease space for storing foreign animal disease response equipment to improve preparedness and response capabilities.

Modernizing Department Functions and Improving Government Efficiency