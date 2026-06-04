Sun Shining on Morning Snow: A Memoir of Identity, Loss & Living Boldly Is A Winner of 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards

Sun Shining On Morning Snow by Ingrid Hu Dahl

I fought to carve out space for myself and others, embracing my truth despite the pressures that wanted to silence me.” — Ingrid Hu Dahl

SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun Shining on Morning Snow: A Memoir of Identity, Loss & Living Boldly by Ingrid Hu Dahl has been named a winner in the 15th annual IndieReader Discovery Awards.

IndieReader announced the winners of its Discovery Awards May 28. The IndieReader Discovery Awards recognizes the year’s standout independent books, focusing on connecting winning authors with influential members of the publishing, media, entertainment, and literary communities. You can view all of the winners at www.indiereader.com/irda26-winner

The 2026 awards marked the first awards ceremony presented under the ownership of Julia and Jared Drake, who acquired IndieReader in 2025 and have expanded its mission of helping exceptional independent books gain meaningful recognition.

“The quality of this year’s submissions make it clear why we believe so deeply in this community. Independent publishing has never been more vital, and these winners represent exactly the kind of bold, original work that deserves a wider stage,” said IndieReader co-owner Jared Drake.

“I fought to carve out space for myself and others, embracing my truth despite the pressures that wanted to silence me,” said Dahl. “Through love, loss, and an unbreakable connection to the fierce women before me—especially my mother—I found reconciliation and the strength to live boldly in my identity. In grief, I discovered not just sorrow but also a deeper understanding of love, memory, and the invisible threads that connect past and present. Using my Chinese-given name as the title, Sun Shining on Morning Snow, I hope my story will help us connect and relate across differences, bringing us closer to our humanity and possibility.”

With over 1,000 submissions submitted across more than 50 categories, this year’s competition was the largest and most competitive award cycle in the program’s history.

Sun Shining on Morning Snow is available on all book distribution sites, including Amazon, Kindle and Audible. For more information, visit www.sunshiningonmorningsnow.com

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About IndieReader

Founded in 2009, IndieReader has been the trusted, credible source of professional book reviews, literary awards, and marketing support for self-published, hybrid, and small press authors. Today, IndieReader continues its mission to level the playing field for independent authors—treating indie not as an alternative, but as a force: bold, vital, and impossible to ignore.

About Ingrid Hu Dahl

An award-winning author, TEDx speaker, global lecturer and leadership coach, Ingrid Hu Dahl is the founder of her own coaching and consulting business, dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders. With over two decades of experience in learning and development, she specializes in leadership, inclusion, and belonging, bringing her expertise to a wide range of industries, from corporate and media to nonprofit and social justice organizations.

As the founding member of the Willie Mae Rock Camp in Brooklyn, Ingrid has a lifelong passion for amplifying underrepresented voices. She has performed in multiple touring bands and has written, filmed, and directed two short films exploring identity, representation, and the mixed-race experience. Through her work, she shares stories of living in the in-between with curiosity and empathy, fostering deeper connections and cross-cultural understanding.

Ingrid is certified by the International Coaching Federation and the Center for Creative Leadership. She is also an advisory board member for the Institute for Women’s Leadership at Rutgers University, and a former board member of the Bay Area Girls Rock Camp. Ingrid lives in Sausalito, California, with her wife, Courtney, and their dog, Palo Santo.

Award-winning author Ingrid Hu Dahl reads her favorite quote from her book, Sun Shining on Morning Snow: A Memoir of Identity, Loss, and Living Boldly.

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