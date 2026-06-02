Governor Morrisey Signs Veterans Legislation Honoring Purple Heart Recipients and Gold Star Families

WHEELING, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey signed two veterans-focused bills today during a ceremonial event at the Wheeling Waterfront alongside military families, veterans, and state lawmakers. The legislation strengthens protections for Purple Heart recipients by establishing enforcement penalties for unauthorized use of designated Purple Heart parking spaces and extends vehicle registration fee waivers to Gold Star parents.

Watch the press conference here.

“When our heroes come home, the state they fought for must have their backs,” said Governor Morrisey. “West Virginia has a proud tradition of military service, and these bills reflect our commitment to honoring the men and women who have sacrificed for our country and the families who have borne that sacrifice alongside them.”

Senate Bill 467 establishes enforceable penalties for unauthorized vehicles parked in designated Purple Heart parking spaces. Previously, local law enforcement lacked clear statutory authority to issue citations for violations, making the designation largely unenforceable. The new law grants enforcement authority to local officials and property owners while utilizing existing DMV-issued Purple Heart plates and placards to verify eligibility.

The Governor also signed House Bill 4437, legislation extending West Virginia's existing vehicle registration fee waiver for Gold Star spouses to include surviving Gold Star parents. Under the new law, parents who have lost a son or daughter in military service will be eligible to receive special Gold Star Family license plates without paying registration fees.

“Behind every service member is a family that shares in the burdens of military life, and for Gold Star families, that sacrifice is immeasurable,” Governor Morrisey said. “While no law can ever repay the debt we owe these families, we can ensure their loved ones are remembered and that their service and sacrifice are honored by a grateful state and nation.”

The bills were passed during the 2026 Regular Session of the West Virginia Legislature and will take effect on June 8th and June 12th, respectively.