THREE MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED IN BEST LAWYERS’ 2026 “WOMEN IN THE LAW”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that three of its attorneys have been prominently featured in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers’ Women in the Law publication. This prestigious, annual feature honors the exceptional achievements and legal “excellence of top women attorneys across the United States.
“We are delighted to see these exceptional attorneys recognized among the nation’s leading women lawyers,” said Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “Their legal acumen, strategic counsel, and unwavering commitment to client service exemplify the standard of excellence we strive to deliver across the firm.”
Musick Peeler is proud of its honorees:
Rebecca Hummel - Construction Law, Insurance Law
Cheryl Orr - Insurance Law
Pamela Palmer - Admiralty & Maritime Law
Jonathan Fitzgarrald
“We are delighted to see these exceptional attorneys recognized among the nation’s leading women lawyers,” said Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “Their legal acumen, strategic counsel, and unwavering commitment to client service exemplify the standard of excellence we strive to deliver across the firm.”
Musick Peeler is proud of its honorees:
Rebecca Hummel - Construction Law, Insurance Law
Cheryl Orr - Insurance Law
Pamela Palmer - Admiralty & Maritime Law
Jonathan Fitzgarrald
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