THREE MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED IN BEST LAWYERS’ 2026 “WOMEN IN THE LAW”

Rebecca Hummel Cheryl Orr Pamela Palmer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that three of its attorneys have been prominently featured in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers’ Women in the Law publication. This prestigious, annual feature honors the exceptional achievements and legal “excellence of top women attorneys across the United States.“We are delighted to see these exceptional attorneys recognized among the nation’s leading women lawyers,” said Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie . “Their legal acumen, strategic counsel, and unwavering commitment to client service exemplify the standard of excellence we strive to deliver across the firm.”Musick Peeler is proud of its honorees:Rebecca Hummel - Construction Law, Insurance LawCheryl Orr - Insurance LawPamela Palmer - Admiralty & Maritime Law

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.