LK Psychotherapy Introduces Free Self-Assessment Tools for Mental Health Awareness

Before reaching out for therapy, many people spend months wondering whether what they're experiencing is serious enough to address. LK Psychotherapy's free self-assessment tools help individuals explore their experiences with greater clarity and confidenc Relationship challenges are often about more than communication alone. LK Psychotherapy's relationship self-assessment tool helps couples understand how stress, trauma, and nervous system responses may be influencing connection and conflict. Recognizing the early signs of trauma can be the first step toward healing. LK Psychotherapy's free online assessments offer practical, judgment-free guidance for individuals seeking a better understanding of their mental health and wellbeing.

New interactive tools on lkpsychotherapy.ca guide individuals, couples, military members, and first responders through honest self-reflection

There is still a significant cultural barrier to help-seeking in military and first responder communities,” — Lethicia Foadjo, MSW, RSW

BELLEVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services, a trauma-informed therapy practice based in Belleville, Ontario, has launched a suite of four free, web-based self-assessment tools designed to help prospective clients understand where they stand, identify patterns they may not have named, and take a more informed first step toward professional mental health support.The tools are now live at lkpsychotherapy.ca and are available to anyone seeking a thoughtful, low-barrier entry point into understanding their own psychological wellbeing.A New Kind of First StepFor many people, reaching out to a therapist is not the first action they take. They search. They read. They wonder whether what they are experiencing is significant enough to address, or whether anyone would understand it. These assessments are designed to meet people in that moment.The tools do not diagnose. They reflect. Each quiz guides visitors through a carefully worded series of questions and returns personalized insight based on their responses, grounding common experiences in accessible clinical language and helping users see their patterns from a new vantage point."Most people who come through our doors have been sitting with something for a long time before they pick up the phone," said Lethicia Foadjo, Founder and Trauma Therapist at LK Psychotherapy. "These tools give them something to do with that waiting. They can look at what they have been carrying, see it clearly for the first time, and start to understand that there is a path forward."What the Four Tools CoverAll four assessments are currently live on the LK Psychotherapy website:10 Questions to Ask When Choosing a Mental Health ProviderA practical consumer guide for anyone at the beginning of their search for a therapist. This tool helps visitors understand what to look for in a mental health professional, what questions to ask before booking, and how to evaluate whether a provider is a good clinical and cultural fit. At a time when demand for mental health services is high and provider quality is variable, this resource empowers individuals to make informed, confident choices.Do I Have PTSD? Recognizing the Early SignsA guided self-reflection tool for individuals who suspect they may be living with PTSD or the early signs of trauma-related stress. The tool uses accessible, non-clinical language to help users recognize what their nervous system may be telling them, map their experience onto recognized symptom patterns, and understand that what they are feeling has a name and a treatment path.Could You Be Experiencing an Operational Stress Injury?A four-section self-reflection tool built specifically for Canadian military members, veterans, police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers. The tool walks users through the four primary symptom clusters of PTSD and Operational Stress Injury (OSI): hyperarousal, avoidance, intrusion and re-experiencing, and shifts in mood and cognition. Results include plain-language explanations of each cluster and information about evidence-based treatment approaches including CPT, EMDR, and somatic therapy.Is Your Nervous System Affecting Your Relationship?A reflection tool for couples and partners navigating recurring conflict, emotional distance, loss of closeness, or the pursue-and-withdraw cycles that often underlie relational distress. The tool maps responses onto nervous system states, helping couples move beyond the idea that their problems are simply about communication and toward a more grounded understanding of what each partner is carrying.Designed for the Belleville Community and BeyondLK Psychotherapy is located in Belleville, Ontario, in close proximity to Canadian Forces Base Trenton, one of the largest and busiest air force bases in Canada. The practice has deep roots serving military members and their families, and two of the four assessments were developed with that community specifically in mind."There is still a significant cultural barrier to help-seeking in military and first responder communities," Foadjo noted. "An anonymous, no-pressure tool that someone can use privately, at home, on their own time, removes some of that barrier. It is not therapy. But it can be the thing that makes someone realize therapy is worth trying."All four tools are offered as part of LK Psychotherapy's broader commitment to culturally responsive, trauma-informed care. The practice serves clients across Ontario via in-person sessions in Belleville and virtual appointments throughout the province.Built with Clinical IntegrityEach tool was developed to reflect current clinical frameworks without simulating a clinical assessment. Results are clearly framed as personal reflection rather than diagnosis, and every results screen includes referrals to crisis resources alongside the practice's contact information.The assessments feature an email capture gate prior to results delivery, allowing LK Psychotherapy to follow up with tailored resources, psychoeducational content, and information about available services."We wanted to make sure that the tools themselves model the kind of care we offer in the room," said Foadjo. "Honest, grounded, non-pathologizing, and practical."About LK Psychotherapy & Clinical ServicesLK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services is a trauma-informed therapy practice based in Belleville, Ontario. Founded by Lethicia Foadjo, the practice offers individual, couples, and family therapy with a focus on trauma, Operational Stress Injuries, PTSD, and attachment. LK Psychotherapy serves clients in-person and virtually, and has a particular specialty supporting military members, veterans, and first responders in the Quinte region and across Ontario.

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