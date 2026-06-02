Akaal Pharma Strengthens Global IP Position with Japanese Patent Grant

SHEPPARTON, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Akaal Pharma Pty Ltd (Akaal Pharma) has strengthened its global intellectual property portfolio with the grant of a patent in Japan, protecting its lead clinical-stage Sphingosine-1-Phosphate receptor subtype-1 (S1P1) agonists, TAKP-119 and OAKP-11, further strengthening the Company’s global intellectual property portfolio.The patent, titled “S1P Receptor Modulators” (Japan Patent No. 7850669), provides broad protection across multiple formulations, delivery methods and therapeutic applications, reinforcing Akaal Pharma’s long-term intellectual property position in one of the world’s most significant pharmaceutical markets.Akaal Pharma continues to develop its lead clinical candidates for inflammatory skin diseases, pruritus and pain-related conditions. The candidates have demonstrated efficacy in clinical and preclinical settings across inflammatory dermatology indications, including psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, while also supporting broader potential across itch and neuropathic pain indications.Akaal Pharma believes its differentiated assets within the S1P therapeutic class, and the clinical profiles observed to date, demonstrate broad potential utility across several indications of high unmet medical need.“The granting of the Japanese patent marks a significant milestone for Akaal Pharma and further confirms the long-term value of our clinical drug candidates. We remain committed to building a strong patent portfolio that safeguards our technology and supports our mission to deliver innovative treatments to patients,” said Dr Tony Rajic, CEO of Akaal Pharma.Akaal Pharma continues to actively pursue global partnering, co-development and licensing opportunities to support the continued advancement and commercialisation of its clinical-stage pipeline.About Akaal PharmaAkaal Pharma is a clinical-stage Australian biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies across inflammatory, autoimmune, dermatology, pain and central nervous system-related diseases with high unmet clinical need. TAKP-119 and OAKP-11 are Akaal Pharma’s proprietary clinical-stage S1P1 modulators, being developed for autoimmune/inflammatory, dermatology, itch (pruritus) and pain-related indications.Media Contact Akaal Pharma Pty LtdEmail: info@akaalpharma.comDisclaimer: Certain statements in this news release concerning Akaal Pharma Pty Ltd’s business are considered “forward-looking statements”. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this press release may be affected by inaccurate assumptions. Akaal Pharma Pty Ltd undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law

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