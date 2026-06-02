Phos AI Labs Launches as the Embedded Strategy Firm for Companies Ready to Run on AI

AI Adoption Consulting for Mid-Market Businesses

The strategic team behind 400+ builds for Zapier, Coca-Cola, Medtronic, and American Express now works exclusively with mid-market operators.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phos AI Labs launches today as the embedded AI strategy firm for mid-market companies generating $5M to $50M in annual revenue. The firm works with operators and decision-makers who are ready to move past personal AI experiments and build systems that run across the entire business.Phos AI Labs is built on the expertise of LowCode Agency, a 40-person custom software firm that has delivered more than 400 builds for clients including Zapier, Coca-Cola, Medtronic, Sotheby’s, Dataiku, and American Express. The firm is now applying that depth to the segment of the economy that needs it most: mid-market companies running on tight margins, small teams, and hard-earned judgment.“The leverage is the thinking. AI is how it lands. What these companies are missing is architecture. We build the systems that make what the founder already knows available to every person and every process in the company,” said Jesus Vargas, Founder and CEO of Phos AI Labs.Most AI consulting targets enterprises with seven-figure budgets or startups with in-house engineering teams. Founders and senior operators use tools like Claude and ChatGPT every day, but their teams don’t. AI stays a personal productivity habit instead of becoming an operating system. Institutional knowledge lives in one person’s head, and the advantage never scales.Phos AI Labs works through four phases designed to build on each other: AI Foundations (documentation, context packs, workflow maps), Training (team fluency inside existing workflows), Private AI Workspace (company-wide AI environment with shared knowledge and custom skills), and AI-Native Operations (deep operational redesign with AI Agents, AI Employees, and automated workflows). Each phase compounds into the next.The team’s track record spans industries and company sizes:TTR Sotheby’s. 209 agents across the D.C. luxury market, each carrying their own listing logic and approval workflows in their heads. The team codified that knowledge into a single structured system. 75% reduction in listing management time. Delivered in 4 weeks.HRM. An AI agent trained on Mexico labor law fields compliance questions at 11 PM with the same depth as a senior associate at 10 AM. Built on structured documentation of the firm’s advisory logic and case history. 250% more leads year-over-year.Stylecraft. Seventy years of product knowledge about $500K+ in furniture samples lived in the heads of three people. The team built a structured knowledge base that replaced tribal memory with a searchable system. 45% less search time. Zero lost samples.Phos AI Labs is accepting new engagements now. Learn more at phosailabs.com.

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