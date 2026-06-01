Governor Katie Hobbs Becomes First Arizona Governor to Visit All 22 Tribes in Arizona
Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that she has visited all 22 federally-recognized Tribes in the state of Arizona. This milestone makes Governor Hobbs the first Governor in the state’s history to travel to all 22 Tribal Nations.
“Tribal partnerships are a pillar of my administration and proactive engagement with Tribal Nations is a priority,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am proud to be the first Arizona Governor to visit all 22 Tribes in the state. I am deeply grateful to the Tribal leaders and members who welcomed me and my staff into their communities to listen and learn. I look forward to continuing to work hand in hand with Tribes to deliver the opportunity, security, and freedom that are fundamental to the Arizona Promise.”
During the visits, the Governor and Tribal leaders discussed the importance of building and maintaining strong government-to-government relationships between Tribes and the state. Tribal lands comprise more than 25 percent of state's total land mass and Arizona has one of the largest Native American populations in the United States, yet many Tribes had never been visited by a sitting Governor.
“Since day one, Governor Hobbs has remained steadfast in her commitment to ensure that Tribes have a seat at the table within her administration,” said Jason Chavez, Director of Tribal Affairs for the Governor’s Office. “From revitalizing the Governor’s Office on Tribal Relations which, for many years, had been underutilized, to advancing important policies for Indian Country, Governor Hobbs has raised expectations for the ways in which the state works with sovereign Tribal governments.”
“Governor Hobbs’ commitment to visiting all 22 Tribal Nations in Arizona is more than symbolic — it is an acknowledgment that Tribal governments are essential partners in shaping the future of this state,” said Maria Dadgar, Executive Director, Inter Tribal Association of Arizona. “Tribes control approximately 28% of the land base in Arizona and by meeting with all 22 Tribes, this affirms the commitment to the government-to-government relationship and recognizes the strength of Tribal Sovereignty.”
Governor Hobbs Tribal Visits:
- Laveen Village, Gila River Indian Community – January 20, 2023
- Many Farms, Navajo Nation – January 22, 2023
- Sells; Topawa; San Miguel, Tohono O’odham Nation – April 14, 2023
- Tsaile, Navajo Nation – May 12, 2023
- Somerton, Cocopah Tribe – July 7, 2023
- Window Rock, Navajo Nation – July 17, 2023
- Kykotsmovi; Oraibi; Sipaulovi, Hopi Tribe – September 8, 2023
- Bapchule, Gila River Indian Community – October 27, 2023
- Supai, Havasupai Tribe – November 8, 2023
- Scottsdale, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community – November 30, 2023
- San Carlos, San Carlos Apache Tribe – January 19, 2024
- Phoenix, Gila River Indian Community – January 20, 2024
- Parker, Colorado River Indian Tribes – March 26, 2024
- Phoenix, Gila River Indian Community – April 16, 2024
- Parker, Colorado River Indian Tribes – April 26, 2024
- Tucson, Pascua Yaqui Tribe – May 8, 2024
- Peridot; San Carlos, San Carlos Apache Tribe – July 18, 2024
- Supai, Havasupai Tribe – August 20, 2024
- Fredonia, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians – November 21, 2024
- Phoenix, Gila River Indian Community – December 10, 2024
- Maricopa, Ak-Chin Indian Community – December 23, 2024
- Fort McDowell, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation – February 26, 2025
- Mohave Valley, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe – April 2, 2025
- Phoenix, Gila River Indian Community – April 8, 2025
- Whiteriver; Pinetop; Greer, White Mountain Apache Tribe – April 29, 2025
- Peach Springs, Hualapai Tribe – May 19, 2025
- Window Rock, Navajo Nation – July 5, 2025
- Camp Verde, Yavapai-Apache Nation – July 17, 2025
- Zuni, Pueblo of Zuni – August 29, 2025
- Kayenta; Cameron, Navajo Nation – February 24, 2026
- Tuba City, Navajo Nation / San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe – February 24, 2026
- Payson, Tonto Apache Tribe – February 25, 2026
- Winterhaven; Yuma, Fort Yuma Quechan Tribe – February 26, 2026
- Scottsdale, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community – April 14, 2026
- Prescott, Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe – May 27, 2026
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