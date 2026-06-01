Governor Katie Hobbs Becomes First Arizona Governor to Visit All 22 Tribes in Arizona

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced that she has visited all 22 federally-recognized Tribes in the state of Arizona. This milestone makes Governor Hobbs the first Governor in the state’s history to travel to all 22 Tribal Nations. “Tribal partnerships are a pillar of my administration and proactive engagement with Tribal Nations is a priority,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am proud to be the first Arizona Governor to visit all 22 Tribes in the state. I am deeply grateful to the Tribal leaders and members who welcomed me and my staff into their communities to listen and learn. I look forward to continuing to work hand in hand with Tribes to deliver the opportunity, security, and freedom that are fundamental to the Arizona Promise.” During the visits, the Governor and Tribal leaders discussed the importance of building and maintaining strong government-to-government relationships between Tribes and the state. Tribal lands comprise more than 25 percent of state's total land mass and Arizona has one of the largest Native American populations in the United States, yet many Tribes had never been visited by a sitting Governor. “Since day one, Governor Hobbs has remained steadfast in her commitment to ensure that Tribes have a seat at the table within her administration,” said Jason Chavez, Director of Tribal Affairs for the Governor’s Office. “From revitalizing the Governor’s Office on Tribal Relations which, for many years, had been underutilized, to advancing important policies for Indian Country, Governor Hobbs has raised expectations for the ways in which the state works with sovereign Tribal governments.” “Governor Hobbs’ commitment to visiting all 22 Tribal Nations in Arizona is more than symbolic — it is an acknowledgment that Tribal governments are essential partners in shaping the future of this state,” said Maria Dadgar, Executive Director, Inter Tribal Association of Arizona. “Tribes control approximately 28% of the land base in Arizona and by meeting with all 22 Tribes, this affirms the commitment to the government-to-government relationship and recognizes the strength of Tribal Sovereignty.” Governor Hobbs Tribal Visits: Laveen Village, Gila River Indian Community – January 20, 2023

Many Farms, Navajo Nation – January 22, 2023

Sells; Topawa; San Miguel, Tohono O’odham Nation – April 14, 2023

Tsaile, Navajo Nation – May 12, 2023

Somerton, Cocopah Tribe – July 7, 2023

Window Rock, Navajo Nation – July 17, 2023

Kykotsmovi; Oraibi; Sipaulovi, Hopi Tribe – September 8, 2023

Bapchule, Gila River Indian Community – October 27, 2023

Supai, Havasupai Tribe – November 8, 2023

Scottsdale, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community – November 30, 2023

San Carlos, San Carlos Apache Tribe – January 19, 2024

Phoenix, Gila River Indian Community – January 20, 2024

Parker, Colorado River Indian Tribes – March 26, 2024

Phoenix, Gila River Indian Community – April 16, 2024

Parker, Colorado River Indian Tribes – April 26, 2024

Tucson, Pascua Yaqui Tribe – May 8, 2024

Peridot; San Carlos, San Carlos Apache Tribe – July 18, 2024

Supai, Havasupai Tribe – August 20, 2024

Fredonia, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians – November 21, 2024

Phoenix, Gila River Indian Community – December 10, 2024

Maricopa, Ak-Chin Indian Community – December 23, 2024

Fort McDowell, Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation – February 26, 2025

Mohave Valley, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe – April 2, 2025

Phoenix, Gila River Indian Community – April 8, 2025

Whiteriver; Pinetop; Greer, White Mountain Apache Tribe – April 29, 2025

Peach Springs, Hualapai Tribe – May 19, 2025

Window Rock, Navajo Nation – July 5, 2025

Camp Verde, Yavapai-Apache Nation – July 17, 2025

Zuni, Pueblo of Zuni – August 29, 2025

Kayenta; Cameron, Navajo Nation – February 24, 2026

Tuba City, Navajo Nation / San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe – February 24, 2026

Payson, Tonto Apache Tribe – February 25, 2026

Winterhaven; Yuma, Fort Yuma Quechan Tribe – February 26, 2026

Scottsdale, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community – April 14, 2026

Prescott, Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe – May 27, 2026