As America Approaches Its 250th, Randy Overbeck’s Abigail Trench Brings a Hidden Revolutionary War Heroine to Life

Randy Overbeck ABIGAIL TRENCH

LEBANON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Abigail Trench: A Novel of Washington’s Spy Ring, Randy Overbeck delivers a gripping Revolutionary War thriller inspired by the mysterious female operative in the Culper Spy Ring, blending high-stakes espionage, a gritty portrayal of 1776 New York, and a powerful story of courage amid the birth of a nation.

Dr. Randy Overbeck is an award-winning educator, bestselling author, and sought-after speaker whose work blends real-world experience with masterful storytelling. After nearly 40 years shaping minds as a teacher, college professor, and school leader, he transformed his expertise into a powerful literary career, writing gripping mysteries, thrillers, and historical suspense acclaimed for their authenticity and depth.

A bestselling author of multiple series, including the Haunted Shores Mysteries and Lessons in Peril, Overbeck has earned more than a dozen prestigious national awards, including Thriller of the Year and Mystery of the Year, along with hundreds of five-star reader reviews. His latest novel, ABIGAIL TRENCH, a sweeping historical suspense about the Revolutionary War, releases June 2026 from Diversion Books and is distributed by Simon & Schuster.

Beyond writing, Overbeck is also the host of the popular podcast, Great Stories about Great Storytellers, and a highly sought-after speaker, captivating audiences across the country with his insights on storytelling, history, and creativity.

This interview explores the inspiration and research behind ABIGAIL TRENCH.

Tell us about ABIGAIL TRENCH.

A vivid, propulsive Revolutionary-era thriller with the spy-craft verve of the streaming hit TURN: Washington’s Spies, and the electricity of 1776’s New York that Hamilton lovers will recognize, this story is inspired by the lone female operative in Washington’s spy ring.

In occupied New York, a schoolteacher with everything to lose turns information into a weapon, threading between Redcoats and rebels as plots against Washington gather steam.

After rogue Redcoats assault her and strip her family’s Long Island farm, Abigail Trench fights to survive in New York City, tutoring in a high-ranking British officer’s Water Street household by day and navigating taverns, informants, and soldiers by night.

As rumors of an assassination plot on General Washington intensify, Abigail’s unique access to both elite society and the city’s underbelly makes her an invaluable operative—and a marked target.

Told through Abigail’s keen eyes—and a compelling counter-narrative from a principled British major—the novel brings to life the tension and moral complexity of a city under siege.

A high-stakes historical thriller, ABIGAIL TRENCH delivers textured world-building, relentless momentum, and a captivating heroine—revealing the untold story of the spy who risked everything for freedom.

What inspired you to write ABIGAIL TRENCH, a Novel of Washington's Spy Ring?

I've always been fascinated with learning about the Revolutionary War. When I discovered the story behind the Culper Spy Ring, especially the lone female operative known only as “Agent 355,” I decided it would make for a compelling tale. Although her identity had been lost to history, her contributions to Washington’s intelligence network were instrumental in helping give birth to a young nation.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

I've had extensive experience doing research for decades, so delving into primary sources and scholarly writings about this period was right up my alley. What the colonials achieved was nothing short of a miracle, and the story of the spies of the Culper Ring is one of the largely untold stories of this period. By combining my expertise in research and my skill honed in writing multiple award-winning novels, I was able to make this critical slice of history come alive through ABIGAIL TRENCH.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

As we approach the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, it’s worth remembering that the Revolution was far more complex, and far more human, than the stories most of us learned in school. Beyond the familiar names are countless untold accounts of courage, sacrifice, and resilience from both men and women who shaped the nation’s future.

One of the messages I hope readers take away is that history still has stories left to reveal, and lessons still worth learning. The bravery and determination of those who lived through that era continue to resonate today.

ABIGAIL TRENCH is my way of bringing one of those overlooked stories to light, reminding us that even the smallest, unseen contributions can change the course of history.

Purchasing the Book

ABIGAIL TRENCH, a Novel of Washington's Spy Ring has received impressive reviews from well-known literary organizations, authors, and reviewers around the world. New York Times bestselling author, William Kent Kreuger writes, “With an eye for remarkable detail clearly anchored in deep historical research, master storyteller Randy Overbeck delivers a rousing, top-notch tale of courage amid our nation’s struggle for independence.” In addition, author James R. Benn writes, “Overbeck has crafted an outstanding work of historical fiction in which he brings those dangerous and daring times of the Revolutionary War alive.”

The book is available for sale wherever you buy your favorite books. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today: https://books2read.com/Abigail-Trent

To connect with Overbeck and learn more about his work, visit: http://authorrandyoverbeck.com and follow him on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn or reach out by email randyoverbeck@authorrandyoverbeck.com

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