Bullies, Cancer, and Courage: How one charity Is Helping Children Become 'Mission I'M Possible' Warriors

Ambassadors of Mission : I'M Possible Stand Up for Kids facing Adversity

How one simple goodwill gesture 26 years ago has ignited a global movement for children on their own Mission : I'M Possible quest for hope and courage.

We Raise Fun for Kids that Matter through our Mission: I'M Possible Empowerment Events...” — Coach M J Tolan - Co-Founder Mission : I'M Possible Time 4 sharing Corp

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where millions of children struggle with bullying, poverty, displacement, illness, loneliness, and self-doubt, an unlikely hero is helping young people discover their courage: a kangaroo named Boomer.

Behind Boomer stands a remarkable global movement led by Coach M J Tolan, TEDx Speaker, bestselling author, humanitarian, and two-time cancer survivor, whose nonprofit organization, Time4sharing Mission: I'M Possible Corp, is celebrating 26 years of empowering children around the world.

Since its founding in November 2000, Time4sharing has organized more than one hundred Mission: I'M Possible Fun Days of Empowerment and humanitarian projects across multiple countries, positively impacting more than 18,000 children through educational outreach, literacy programs, leadership development, special events, and life-changing experiences designed to help young people believe in themselves and their future.

What began as a simple idea—to create memorable days of hope for children facing difficult circumstances—has evolved into a global mission that continues to inspire communities across continents.

"Every child deserves to know they matter," says Coach M J Tolan. "Many of the children we serve face challenges that would overwhelm most adults. Our goal is to help them discover that they are stronger, braver, and more capable than they realize."

That mission came alive once again during this year's International Children's Day celebrations, as Time4sharing ambassadors organized special events in Kenya, Ghana, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines. Children gathered to participate in educational activities, games, storytelling experiences, leadership lessons, and celebrations designed to reinforce a powerful message: their circumstances do not define their potential.

The events were part of a growing global effort by Time4sharing to bring hope, encouragement, and opportunity to underserved children while building a worldwide network of volunteers, educators, sponsors, and community leaders committed to making a difference.

At the heart of this movement is a literacy initiative unlike any other.

Drawing inspiration from his own journey as a two-time cancer survivor, Coach M J Tolan has created a series of children's books designed to help young readers navigate adversity through the eyes of Time4sharing's beloved mascot.

The first title, "The I'M Possible Adventures of Boomer the Kangaroo," introduces readers to Boomer, a courageous young kangaroo who learns to overcome fear, uncertainty, and life's unexpected challenges through resilience, friendship, and belief in herself.

The second book, "Boomer Saves the Night," continues the adventure while teaching valuable lessons about courage, kindness, leadership, and helping others in times of need.

Future stories in the Boomer series explore topics that many children quietly struggle with, including bullying, displacement, loneliness, self-esteem, and even childhood cancer. In one particularly inspiring storyline, Boomer faces cancer while dressed as a Mission: I'M Possible Warrior, demonstrating that courage is not about being fearless but about moving forward despite fear.

The books are intentionally written to provide children, parents, educators, counselors, and caregivers with meaningful tools for discussing difficult life experiences while inspiring hope and resilience.

As part of its commitment to literacy and childhood development, Time4sharing is now launching its ambitious Million Words of Hope Global Literacy Campaign, an initiative aimed at placing inspirational books and educational resources into the hands of children around the world.

The program seeks to encourage reading, improve literacy outcomes, and introduce children to stories that help build confidence, emotional resilience, leadership skills, and a belief that their future can be brighter than their present circumstances.

Research consistently shows that literacy is one of the strongest predictors of long-term success, educational achievement, and economic opportunity. Time4sharing believes that every book can become a catalyst for transformation and every story can help a child imagine a future filled with possibility.

"We're not just giving children books," explains Tolan. "We're helping them write a new chapter in their lives. Every page they read is another step toward confidence, hope, and opportunity."

As the organization enters its next chapter, Time4sharing.org is calling upon corporations, philanthropists, educators, authors, volunteers, sponsors, and community leaders to join the movement.

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