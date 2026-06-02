Music Industry Leaders World Renowned Vocal Coaches and Experts Convene for the MicDrop Nation Elite Industry Intensive

Where Dreams meet Opportunity

Winner of The Voice Jake Hoot, Taylor Swift's Performance Coach. Beyoncé's Vocal Coach. All in One Room.

For four days, these students don’t just perform — they break through”” — Chenille Sheeran

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicDrop Nation is bringing together some of the music industry’s most respected professionals for a four-day Nashville Artist Intensive designed to give young performers direct access to A-Listing industry coaches, a high stakes competition with the opportunity to compete for a record deal with national publicity.

From July 20–23, aspiring artists ages 14–18 will train with Jake Hoot, winner of NBC’s The Voice; Tom Jackson, live performance coach for Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and The Band Perry; and Kim Sandusky, artist developer for Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, and other A-list performers. Participants will compete for one extraordinary prize: a record deal.

MicDrop Nation was created to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity by giving young performers access to the kind of coaching, connections, and industry insight many artists do not encounter until years into their careers.

said founder Chenille Sheeran, an international recording artist, award-winning vocalist, vocal coach, and longtime mentor to young performers. “They step into Nashville, train with real industry professionals, and experience what it actually takes to move to the next level.”

The program combines artist intensive training with competition and career-launching opportunity. Selected student-artists will participate in industry-style vocal coaching, performance workshops focused on connection and command, small-group artist mentoring, real-time feedback, structured rehearsals under professional standards, and a live final competition on stage.

“The win isn’t just a title,” Sheeran said. “The win is walking off stage stronger than you walked on — with tools, confidence, and clarity about what’s really ahead.”

Industry Mentors

MicDrop Nation’s faculty and mentors include:

Tom Jackson, live performance coach known for work with Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, The Band Perry, and others.

Kim Sandusky, artist developer whose work has influenced Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, and other major artists.

Jake Hoot, recording artist, touring performer, and winner of NBC’s The Voice.

Chenille Sheeran, founder of MicDrop Nation and former owner of two performing arts schools.

Debbie Gerber, former record label owner and business mentor.

Riley Rollins, Nashville-based image consultant and branding specialist.

Rudrani Devi, vocal mentor and creative performance coach.

Amy Wolter, live music producer with Tom Jackson Productions and former touring artist.

Students will receive direct critique, coaching, and guidance from professionals who understand auditions, expectations, preparation, and the standards of the industry.

Built With Parents in Mind

MicDrop Nation says the experience has been intentionally structured for safety, supervision, and peace of mind. Hotel lodging is included, the group is intentionally limited in size, counselors have completed background checks, and professional standards are maintained throughout the program.

“We understand what it means to entrust your child to a program like this,” Sheeran said. “We are committed to creating a high-expectation, high-growth environment that is also safe, responsible, and well led.”

For Serious Young Artists

MicDrop Nation is designed for young artists ages 14–18 who dream about bigger stages, want honest feedback, are ready to be coached, can handle challenge, and take their craft seriously. Acceptance is selective to preserve a focused, supportive, high-quality experience.

Participants are also expected to meet professional presentation and music submission standards. Dress guidelines and track requirements are designed to mirror real-world performance environments and help students build habits that will serve them beyond the intensive.

“I’ve watched way too many talented young artists feel stuck, not because they aren’t capable, but because they don’t have the right tools, contacts, guidance, or environment to grow,” Sheeran said. “Here, they step into Nashville, train with real industry professionals, and experience what it actually takes — leaving with confidence, tools, and clarity on where they’re headed.”

“This isn’t about chasing fame; it’s about helping them find their voice, discover their purpose, and learn how to use it to go after what they truly want. And when they’re ready… MicDrop.”

MicDrop Nation’s July 20–23 session is limited in size to preserve the quality of coaching and mentorship.

To register or learn more, visit https://www.micdropnation.com/.

MicDrop Nation

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