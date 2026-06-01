DEQ’s Lander Surface Water Monitoring Team Named 2025 Team of the Year

CHEYENNE, WYOMING – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is proud to announce that the Water Quality Division’s (WQD) Lander Surface Water Monitoring Team has been selected as the 2025 Team of the Year for their outstanding contributions to water quality protection, field monitoring excellence, and collaborative scientific work across Wyoming.

Led by David Waterstreet, WQD Watershed Protection Section Manager, the award‑winning Lander Surface Water Monitoring Team brings together a group of highly skilled environmental professionals: Jeremy ZumBerge, Mike Wachtendonk, and Tavis Eddy. Together, this team is recognized for its technical expertise, commitment to scientific integrity, and leadership in advancing complex surface water monitoring and assessment efforts statewide. Their work plays a critical role in safeguarding Wyoming’s lakes, streams, and watersheds.

“This year’s Team Award winners are truly deserving of this recognition,” said DEQ Director Todd Parfitt. “Their work provides the reliable, scientifically defensible data that Wyoming depends on to make sound water quality decisions, and their professionalism and commitment to serving the state are exemplary.”

In recent years, the team has led several high‑priority investigations, including the Lonesome Lake and Big Sandy Lake Fecal Bacteria Evaluation, which provided a more complete picture of fecal bacteria conditions at these popular backcountry lakes and helped establish a clearer understanding of current water quality conditions based on science. Their work at Brooks Lake has also been instrumental in assessing water quality conditions and supporting recreation, aquatic life, and long‑term watershed health.

“The Lander Surface Water Monitoring Team represents the very best of the Water Quality Division,” said Jennifer Zygmunt, WQD Administrator. “Their commitment to high‑quality science and their willingness to go above and beyond in the field is truly exceptional. Whether they’re hiking nearly 20 miles round‑trip to collect samples at Lonesome Lake or coordinating complex monitoring efforts at Brooks Lake, this team consistently demonstrates dedication, resilience, and professionalism.”

Zygmunt also emphasized the importance of the team’s partnerships with federal agencies, the University of Wyoming, and local conservation districts—collaborations that strengthen data sharing and ensure Wyoming’s water quality decisions are grounded in the best available science.

Recognition Ceremony and Remarks

Each year, DEQ Director Todd Parfitt and the agency’s seven division administrators host an employee recognition reception to honor Public Servant of the Year nominees and acknowledge long‑term employees for their years of service to the State of Wyoming. Director Parfitt addressed employees, offering updates on key agency work and highlighting efforts that support DEQ’s mission and the public it serves.

The Team of the Year Award is presented annually to a DEQ team that demonstrates exceptional service, innovation, and commitment to the people of Wyoming. The Lander Surface Water Monitoring Team was formally recognized at this year’s ceremony. Agency administrators also recognized Richard McPeek as DEQ’s 2025 Public Servant of the Year.

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