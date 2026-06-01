Richard McPeek Named 2025 Public Servant Award Recipient

CHEYENNE, WYOMING – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is proud to announce that Richard McPeek, Abandoned Mine Land (AML) Project Manager based in the agency’s Lander office, has been selected as the 2025 Public Servant Award recipient.

McPeek is recognized for his leadership, technical expertise, and steadfast commitment to advancing some of Wyoming’s most complex and high-impact reclamation efforts. Throughout his tenure with DEQ, he has played a central role in restoring lands affected by historic mining, improving public safety, and supporting community revitalization across the state.

“Richard’s dedication to AML and to the people of Wyoming is unmatched,” said Don Newton, Administrator of the AML Division. “He consistently brings professionalism, integrity, and a solutions-focused mindset to every project he leads. His work not only protects public safety but also strengthens communities, and we are proud to see him recognized with this award.”

One of McPeek’s most notable recent efforts is his work on the Bunning Park Project in Rock Springs; a major initiative aimed at addressing subsidence risks beneath a well‑loved community park. The project, now entering its second and final phase, has been widely praised for its engineering innovation, strong collaboration with local partners, and its importance to the long‑term safety and usability of the area.

“Richard exemplifies what it means to be a dedicated public servant,” said DEQ Director Todd Parfitt. “His skill in managing complex projects, building trust within the community, and delivering results that make Wyoming safer and stronger is truly exceptional.”

McPeek’s contributions extend far beyond a single project. His leadership within the AML Division has supported the successful reclamation of numerous sites statewide, ensuring that former mining areas are stabilized, restored, and returned to beneficial use.

The Public Servant Award is presented annually to a DEQ employee who demonstrates exceptional service, professionalism, and commitment to the people of Wyoming. McPeek was nominated by his peers and was formally recognized at this year’s awards ceremony.

In addition to McPeek, nominees for the 2025 Public Servant of the Year included:

Administration Division – Alex Toalson

Air Quality Division – Lauren Deverse

Land Quality Division – Cherrie Nelson

Solid and Hazardous Waste Division – Alex Widdowson

Water Quality Division – Dale Lee

The Water Quality Division’s Lander Water Monitoring Team was also recognized as the DEQ’s 2025 Team of the Year for their collaborative achievements.

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