Revenue Institute Welcomes Matt McGill as Investor and Strategic Advisor

Revenue Institute welcomes Matt McGill as Investor & Strategic Advisor

Veteran marketing executive and serial investor joins to accelerate growth strategy at one of AI's fastest-moving professional services firms

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revenue Institute , a professional services AI firm that builds custom AI systems and automation for mid-sized companies, today announced that Matt McGill has joined the organization as an investor and strategic advisor. McGill brings more than two decades of senior marketing and executive leadership across enterprise software, healthcare technology, and consumer internet to help Revenue Institute sharpen its go-to-market strategy and accelerate its growth trajectory."We are pouring fuel on the fire, and Matt is the spark," said Stephen Lowisz , Founder and CEO of Revenue Institute. "He has built and scaled marketing engines at some of the most demanding organizations in the world. Bringing him in at this stage, as both an investor and a strategic mind, signals exactly where we are headed. We are not slowing down."A CAREER BUILT ON SCALEMatt McGill's career spans the full arc of modern digital marketing, from hands-on search performance to global executive leadership. He currently serves as CEO of AllHealthQuotes, a digital insurance marketplace, and has built a track record as a serial investor backing technology and marketing-driven businesses.His executive resume includes serving as the Founder and Agency Head of SEM RPM, Global VP of Digital Marketing at SAP, VP of Marketing at DrChrono, and Senior Search Marketing Manager at Expedia Group. Across each of these roles, McGill has driven measurable growth through disciplined marketing strategy, performance-oriented execution, and a clear understanding of how brand and demand work together."Revenue Institute is doing something most firms are still theorizing about," said McGill. "They are building real AI systems that create meaningful leverage for their clients. The opportunity here is significant, and the team already has the operator mentality to execute at a high level. I am excited to contribute to what comes next."STRATEGIC FOCUSIn his advisory capacity, McGill will work directly with Revenue Institute leadership on growth strategy, customer system architecture, marketing effectiveness, and market positioning. As an investor, he joins a group of stakeholders who see Revenue Institute's model of delivering AI-powered leverage to professional services operators as a significant long-term opportunity.The announcement follows a period of strong momentum for Revenue Institute, including the release of The AI Workforce Playbook by CEO Stephen, an Amazon bestseller, the expansion of its senior leadership team, and the build-out of proprietary internal AI tooling designed to give client organizations dramatically more output without proportionally more headcount.ABOUT REVENUE INSTITUTERevenue Institute is a professional services AI firm that designs and deploys custom AI systems and automation for executives at mid-sized companies. The firm operates on a core philosophy it calls the 40 to 168 hours framework: helping operators produce 168 hours of output from a 40-hour work week through AI leverage. Revenue Institute serves COOs, CMOs, CROs, and CEOs at professional services firms with 50 to 500 employees and is headquartered in the Detroit metropolitan area.MEDIA CONTACTRevenue Institutepress@revenueinstitute.comrevenueinstitute.com

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