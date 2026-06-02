Free Fishing Weekend June 6 and 7, Free Fishing Day July 4

BILOXI, Miss. –The first weekend of National Fishing and Boating Week in June of each year is designated as Free Fishing Weekend. On June 6 and 7, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources would like anglers to know that any person may fish without a recreational fishing license in all public waters in Mississippi during Free Fishing Weekend.

In addition, July 4 is also designated as Free Fishing Day in Mississippi. Any person may fish without a recreational fishing license on July 4 in any public waters in Mississippi.

Although anglers are not required to have a recreational license for Free Fishing Weekend and Free Fishing Day, all size and possession limits, as well as reporting requirements, still need to be followed.

For anyone fishing for Snapper, Amberjack, Grouper, Hind, Triggerfish and Cobia in Mississippi waters, a Recreational Offshore Landing Permit (ROLP) is needed to possess these species. This permit is free of charge. For more information about obtaining a ROLP, visit dmr.ms.gov/rolp/.