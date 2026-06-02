Benchmade Sets a New Standard for Everyday Carry with the Introduction of the Bugout® Vapyr™

The Bugout Vapyr is 7.16mm, 33% thinner than any other Bugout.

From the company that introduced AXIS® Lock and created the world's most influential everyday carry knife, Benchmade once again redefines what's possible in EDC

OREGON CITY, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmade Knife Company, the leader in premium knife innovation and the company behind the revolutionary AXIS® Lock and iconic Bugout®, today introduces the 534BK Bugout Vapyr™, a groundbreaking new everyday carry platform that pushes the boundaries of what a pocketknife can be.

Engineered to be 33 percent thinner than the original Bugout while weighing less than 49 grams, the Bugout Vapyr represents the next major leap in everyday carry innovation. Designed, engineered and manufactured at Benchmade's Oregon City headquarters, the Vapyr combines breakthrough engineering, advanced materials and category-leading manufacturing expertise into a knife that establishes a new benchmark for ultralight performance. The product is the latest example of Benchmade's continued investment in engineering, product development and advanced manufacturing capabilities that allow the company to build world-class knives at scale.

"The Bugout Vapyr is more than a new product launch for Benchmade. It's a statement about where we are headed as a brand," said Ryan Coulter, Vice President of Product. "For nearly four decades, Benchmade has challenged assumptions about what a knife can be. The Vapyr continues that tradition. It reflects our commitment to meaningful innovation, manufacturing excellence and creating products that inspire adventure, preparedness and confidence every day."

When Benchmade launched the original 535 Bugout in 2017, it transformed the everyday carry market. In the years that followed, the Bugout became one of the best-selling and most influential pocketknives ever made, establishing a new standard for lightweight performance and carry comfort. Now, Benchmade is once again pushing the category forward.

The Bugout Vapyr introduces a radically thinner profile, innovative liner-less construction and a refined AXIS Lock® configuration that delivers exceptional strength and reliability while reducing weight and bulk. Built around premium MagnaCut blade steel and engineered for everyday use, travel, adventure and preparedness, the Vapyr is designed for people who demand maximum performance with minimal compromise.

"No one else could have built the Vapyr," said Joe Prebich, Vice President of Marketing and Sales. "The combination of engineering talent, manufacturing expertise, product development capability and scale required to bring a knife like this to market simply doesn't exist anywhere else in our category. AXIS Lock changed the industry. Bugout changed the industry. Vapyr continues this legacy. It represents years of investment in innovation and manufacturing excellence, resulting in a carry experience that is thinner, lighter and more refined than anything we've built before."

The Vapyr is thinner, lighter, stronger and more refined, delivering a level of innovation that only Benchmade could bring to market at scale. With a starting MSRP of $375, the Bugout Vapyr establishes a new benchmark for premium everyday carry value and performance.

The Bugout Vapyr features an anodized aluminum handle with an integrated aluminum chassis engineered for long-term durability and performance. Its drop-point MagnaCut blade incorporates a liner-less lock architecture and slim AXIS Lock configuration, allowing the knife to achieve a handle thickness of just 7.16 millimeters while maintaining the strength and reliability Benchmade customers expect.

Designed for adventurers, travelers, tradespeople and everyday carriers alike, the Vapyr earns its place in the pocket day after day. Its combination of premium materials, corrosion resistance, edge retention and featherweight carry characteristics make it an ideal companion for everything from routine daily tasks to unexpected challenges in the field.

The knife's black Cerakote finish and Taiga Green backspacer accents align with Benchmade's broader 2026 design language, reflecting a continued focus on purposeful innovation and modern performance.

Beyond its technical achievements, the Bugout Vapyr showcases the manufacturing and engineering capabilities that have made Benchmade the leading premium knife manufacturer in the world. From product development and industrial design to machining, assembly and quality control, every Vapyr is produced at Benchmade's Oregon City headquarters, where the company continues to invest in people, technology and manufacturing capacity.

While many brands rely on outsourced production, Benchmade maintains direct control over every step of the process, allowing its teams to move faster, innovate more aggressively and deliver a level of consistency that has made the brand a benchmark for quality throughout the global knife industry. The result is a world-class product built in the Pacific Northwest and carried by knife enthusiasts, professionals and adventurers around the world.

The introduction of the Bugout Vapyr reinforces Benchmade's position as the company that continues to define the future of everyday carry. Just as AXIS Lock and Bugout changed expectations for an entire generation of knife enthusiasts, the Vapyr signals where the category is headed next: thinner, lighter, stronger and more capable than ever before. Vapyr is not simply the next Bugout. It is the latest proof point that Benchmade continues to define where everyday carry is headed.

For more information on the Bugout Vapyr, please visit www.benchmade.com/products/534bk.

Please direct media inquiries to Account Manager Katie Davis at katie@chair6collective.com.

About Benchmade Knife Company

Benchmade Knife Company has been designing and manufacturing premium knives in Oregon City, Oregon, since 1987. Family-owned and operated, Benchmade has built its reputation through a relentless commitment to innovation, engineering excellence and manufacturing expertise. By maintaining direct control over product development, machining, assembly and quality assurance, Benchmade continues to set the standard for premium knives trusted by military professionals, first responders, outdoor enthusiasts and everyday carriers around the world.

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