Directing Design, Inc. Challenges Construction Leaders to Build 'SOP-Driven' Revenue Engines

Construction Lead Systems

Directing Design, Inc. launches Revenue Engine framework for roofing/solar/trades to boost lead quality & speed-to-lead with SOPs + free checklist.

If a leader hasn’t decided to implement a real speed-to-lead SOP, they are choosing to let revenue walk out the door.” — Michael Hutchinson

BETHANY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Directing Design Inc. today announced the launch of its Revenue Engine framework, a leadership-centric approach to addressing three of the most common breakdowns in high-ticket construction growth: poor lead quality, lagging speed-to-lead, and inconsistent client workflows.Built for contractors and specialty trades—including roofing, solar, remodeling, residential building, commercial construction, and specialty trades—the Revenue Engine framework helps business owners move beyond “getting more leads” and instead focus on the decisions, SOPs, and systems required to consistently convert opportunities into booked appointments and signed contracts.Unlike traditional marketing agencies that emphasize volume, Directing Design focuses on building a durable operational foundation: how leads are captured, qualified, routed, followed up, and advanced through the customer journey without relying on the owner to push every deal forward.“A business isn’t built on leads; it’s built on the systems that handle them,” said [Founder Name], Founder of Directing Design Inc. “If a leader hasn’t made the decision to implement a real speed-to-lead SOP, they are choosing to let revenue walk out the door.”With more than 25 years in business, Directing Design has helped clients generate millions of dollars by aligning lead generation with the behind-the-scenes infrastructure that determines conversion performance—especially in high-ticket categories where response time, professionalism, and process clarity often determine who wins the job.What the Revenue Engine framework addressesDirecting Design’s Revenue Engine framework is structured around improving performance across three critical areas:Lead Quality: filtering and qualifying so teams spend time on real opportunities, not tire-kickersSpeed-to-Lead: establishing clear response-time standards and follow-up workflows so leads don’t go coldClient Workflows: implementing consistent, repeatable steps from first inquiry to appointment, estimate, proposal, and closeFree tool for construction leadersTo help Oklahoma-based construction and specialty trade leaders quickly identify gaps, Directing Design has released a free Revenue Engine Checklist available at directingleads.com.The checklist is designed to help businesses assess where leads are being lost, where follow-up breaks down, and which SOP and workflow decisions will create the biggest conversion lift.For more information, visit directingleads.com.About Directing Design Inc.Directing Design Inc. is an Oklahoma-based firm with 25+ years of experience helping construction and high-ticket service businesses improve revenue performance by aligning lead generation, lead capture, speed-to-lead, and SOP-driven client workflows. Directing Design has helped generate millions of dollars for clients by building systems that convert demand into measurable results.

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