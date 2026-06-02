Ikon Recovery Named #1 Addiction Treatment Center in Bergen County by BusinessRate for 2026

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New Jersey drug and alcohol rehab center recognized for exceptional patient care and high-quality behavioral healthcare, powered by Google Reviews.

This recognition is a direct reflection of the dedication of our clinical, operations, admissions, and professional relations teams” — William Wilder

SADDLE BROOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikon Recovery – New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the #1 Addiction Treatment Center in Bergen County, New Jersey, in the highly competitive BusinessRate Best of 2026 rankings.

This prestigious award is uniquely significant as it is powered directly by Google Reviews, reflecting the authentic experiences and high satisfaction rates of the individuals and families who have sought help at the facility.

The BusinessRate Best of 2026 award highlights businesses that have demonstrated a continuous commitment to excellence in their local communities. For Ikon Recovery, achieving the top ranking in the behavioral health sector underscores the facility's momentum and its unwavering standard of care in treating substance use disorders.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of the dedication of our clinical, operations, admissions, and professional relations teams,” said William Wilder, Chief Marketing Officer for Ikon Recovery. “Our staff works tirelessly every single day to provide compassionate, high-quality behavioral healthcare to the individuals and families we are privileged to serve. To see that effort validated by the very people we treat is incredibly rewarding.”

Ikon Recovery extends its deepest gratitude to its community, dedicated referral partners, inspiring alumni, and current patients. The center credits this achievement to the continued trust and support of this robust network, which empowers the facility to make a lasting, positive impact on the Bergen County community.

As the center looks toward the future, it remains deeply committed to its core mission: delivering personalized, evidence-based addiction treatment that fosters lasting recovery and wellness.

About Ikon Recovery

Ikon Recovery is a premier addiction treatment center serving Bergen County, NJ, and surrounding communities. Specializing in comprehensive behavioral healthcare, the facility offers compassionate, individualized treatment programs for those struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. With a focus on holistic healing and long-term recovery, Ikon Recovery provides a safe, supportive environment for patients and their families to reclaim their lives.

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