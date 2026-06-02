WRAIR wins 3 awards from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer

On 13 May 2026, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research was honored with awards in three categories from the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer, abbreviated as FLC, for Excellence in Technology Transfer, Interagency Trans-Disciplinary Partnership, and Outstanding Researcher/Small Research Team.

The FLC is the nationwide network of over 300 federal laboratories dedicated to maximizing the impact of technology transfer, often referred to simply as “tech transfer.” The FLC aims to support its member labs and drive economic growth by creating new industries, businesses, and jobs through tech transfer.

“Tech transfer is about being a good steward of research funded by taxpayer money,” said Dr. Jasleen Shant, the Director of the WRAIR’s Office of Technology Transfer. “Every federal lab and research center is part of the FLC. WRAIR has not won any FLC awards before, so winning 3 awards the same year is a great honor.”

The FLC Awards celebrate excellence in federal technology transfer, recognizing federal labs and their partners for outstanding achievements in moving innovations from lab to market.

“When you look at the categories and the past winners, they are rarely related to infectious disease because biomedical technology transfer is a long process and can take decades to get to a product,” explained Dr. Shant. “Winning these awards shows that not only is tech transfer important to biomedical research, but that WRAIR’s work in this area is recognized for being successful.”

To learn more about tech transfer and the FLC, visit their website: https://federallabs.org/