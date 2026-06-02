Get to know your TRICARE health plan with the TRICARE Plans Overview Fact Sheet

Learn about your TRICARE health plan today with a simple tool that makes it easy. The *TRICARE Plans Overview Fact Sheet *is your go-to resource for understanding what you and your family members can expect when getting care with your health plan.

“The TRICARE Plans Overview Fact Sheet is a great starting place to review your coverage,” said Robert Agnello, team lead, benefit web and publications at the Defense Health Agency. “This fact sheet explains some of the key information about each health plan, all in one convenient place.”

Types of plans The TRICARE Plans Overview Fact Sheet is one way to get a high-level look at your plan options. What’s the difference between TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select? How do you access care? What do some of these plans have in common?

The fact sheet answers these questions and more, allowing you to make informed decisions about your care. It provides details about all health plans, including premium-based options, that will help you understand how you and your family members can access care.

Explore options The TRICARE Plans Overview Fact Sheet is a great way to explore the options available to you. But there are other ways you can explore the differences between health plans:

Whether you’re new to TRICARE or need a quick refresher, this resource makes it easy to learn about your coverage. Unlock your health and check out the TRICARE Plans Overview Fact Sheet today.