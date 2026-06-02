Eye on Innovation: Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s New Technologies Branch Aims to Bring New and Sustainable Solutions to Our Workforce

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has an extensive 250+ year history, the workforce continuing to serve the nation in their daily efforts of maintaining and modernizing our Navy’s warships. In the ongoing efforts to meet the demands of the mission, it’s important to innovate in the way we do business, finding the best tools, equipment, and processes to benefit the mechanics and our customers. Yet sometimes – this task can be a bit daunting, with research, testing, and working to meet the requirements of safety, security, and IT. However, one of NNSY’s newest branches of innovative thinking has stepped up to the plate, taking on the challenge for all of America’s Shipyard and beyond.

Enter: the Code 100TO.31 New Technologies Branch, a newly established branch of the Innovation and Technology Insertion Division within the Command Transformation Office. Their diverse team of engineers and analysts have come together to find technological solutions for current and future problems for NNSY.

“We are building something sustainable, providing an avenue for our workforce to be able to bring in the tools they need to get their job done as efficiently as possible,” said Code 100TO.31 New Technologies Branch Head Amber Turk. “We talk with our customers and understand their needs, research the best solutions for what their problems are, and help them fill that need. We can bring in those technologies for demonstrations so our workforce can see it in action. And once they determine if they want to acquire those technologies, we also help purchase and build their program for them to take the tool and use it in their processes. Our objective is to make sure whatever solutions are out there that we as a shipyard can gain – we assist in bringing it to the deckplate where it’s needed, meeting all the requirements and ready for action.”

In addition to researching and hosting demonstrations of new technologies, working with the shops to address areas of improvement, as well as attending industry demonstrations to keep up-to-date with what technologies are out there and capable of benefiting the shipyard in some capacity; Code 100TO.31 has been focusing on developing future programs as well as building on existing innovative programs within the shipyard.

For Management and Program Analyst Cameron Boyd, he has been working on building up the shipyard’s drone program as well as a similar program for the installation at large. “We’re working to validate the equipment we have on site, working to get the training programs established to certify pilots, and establishing a core group that can equip our folks with what they need,” said Boyd. In addition, he has been working on robotics for hull preservation at the shipyard that could provide continuous cleaning efforts and provide hull health monitoring through the life of the vessel. “This technology could help us determine more accurate schedules overall because we can monitor its health and scope out the work that is needed before it's in dock. It would help make work a lot easier on our workforce and aid in ensuring our schedules are met and costs are as accurate as possible. In the end, we want to help our teammates succeed and ensure the work they do doesn’t break them down – we’re giving them the best tools needed to make things easier and more efficient on them.”

Turk added, “for that technology, the company we’re working with doesn’t have the technology fully developed yet – they are working alongside us and developing it to fit form and function of what our shipyard needs. It’s being tailored to meet the needs of our mechanics, building a great industry partnership to help us solve problems.”

Aerospace Engineer Devin Lee, one of the newest teammates for Code 100TO.31, has been working on confined space and atmospheric monitoring updates for the shipyard, working to ensure that in areas where the environment could change on a dime, that it remains as safe as possible for the mechanics working in those spaces. In addition, he’s also been researching bringing updated versions of technologies already in use at the shipyard, like GelSight. “We’ve also been looking at 3D printing our own drones within the shipyard, being able to equip our workforce with the technology at a fraction of the cost,” he said.

Mechanical Engineer Amy Schleicher has been taking a turn at upgrading their building for compliance with the NAVSEA Lithium Battery Safety Program, ensuring the shipyard is meeting the Navy standards of storage requirements. “I’ve been working on getting us up to speed on those requirements and seeing what’s sustainable, manageable and reasonable for our workforce,” said Schleicher. “We’re going to be able to develop a safe and proper storage space for the batteries of our shipyard and provide them to the workforce when needed.” In addition, she’s been working on corrosion control and repair technologies, like laser ablation and plasma cutting.

Management and Program Analyst Rick “Fern” Fernicola has been updating the NNSY submersible remotely operated vehicles (ROV) program. “In the past, our ROVs have been underutilized but this technology provides a valuable tool when conducting underwater inspections, analyzing hulls, and even utilizing them in future tank inspections inside the hull of the ship,” said Fernicola. “We were recently called to the Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility (NISMF) in Philadelphia to perform hull inspections on some of their vessels stationed there. We were able to meet the call to action and have an ROV in the water the next day.”

Code 100TO.31 has been building working relationships with the shipyard departments, as well as industrial partners, warfare centers, as well as other divisions within the enterprise. Through engagement, they act as a liaison between those on the deckplate and those at headquarters to address the needs of the workforce firsthand and build solutions even beyond America’s Shipyard.

“Teamwork makes the dream work,” said Boyd. “It’s through teamwork that we’re able to do more for our shipyard teammates. We’re all partners helping our teammates bring in the right tools so we can best meet our mission.”

Schleicher added, “We want to help our shipyard however we can. So we ask that if you are looking for ways to improve the way your team operates, please reach out and share your ideas with us. We’re ready and willing to take on the challenges and bring you the technologies you need to best succeed.”

To learn more about the Code 100TO.31 Team, submit a request, or join the NNSY Innovation Community of Practice (CoP), please visit [https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NAVSEA_NNSY_C100TO/SitePages/100TO.3.aspx](https://flankspeed.sharepoint-mil.us/sites/NAVSEA_NNSY_C100TO/SitePages/100TO.3.aspx).