Matelex Webinar Explores How Analytics-Based Monitoring & Indirect Leak Detection Improve Commercial Refrigeration

Ming Hua Yong, US Business Development at Matelex

“No Warm Shelves: Ensuring Continuous Performance in Commercial Refrigeration” Webinar Scheduled for June 9

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As commercial refrigeration teams face rising energy costs, evolving refrigerant regulations, labor shortages, and growing operational demands, Matelex and Red Rock Branding will host a webinar focused on how operators are improving visibility into commercial refrigeration system performance and identifying issues earlier.Titled “No Warm Shelves: Ensuring Continuous Performance in Commercial Refrigeration,” the webinar will take place Tuesday, June 9 from 12:00–1:00 p.m. EST. Registration is open.The interview-style session will feature Ming Hua Yong, US Business Development at Matelex, and will focus on real-world industry challenges and the growing role of data-driven refrigeration management. Topics will cover how continuous monitoring, analytics-based visibility, and earlier leak detection are helping operators:• Reduce emergency service events• Improve operational visibility• Support compliance documentation• Better manage cost, risk, and system performance“By the time shelves are warm, the problem has often already been developing for hours or even days,” says Yong. “Operators today need better visibility into what’s happening across their refrigeration systems so they can respond earlier, reduce disruptions, and make informed decisions that save time and money.”About MatelexMatelex has developed award-winning technologies for managing commercial refrigeration systems. With over 4,000 installations historically worldwide, the company has demonstrated a reduction in system-wide leak rates to under 10 percent, much lower than industry averages, and in certain cases with close collaboration achieved rates as low as 4.2 percent. Currently, its patented products are responsible for supervising 1,200 stores.For more information about solutions for grocery store owners and operators, visit https://www.matelex.com/en/ ###

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