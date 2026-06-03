Papa Gino’s Partners with Drake Maye to Launch NEW Stuffed Crust Pizza
Pizza debuts with new TV commercial featuring Drake Maye & Waltham, MA Sweepstakes Winner, Luke FranceDEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Papa Gino’s announces the launch of its new Stuffed Crust Pizza available from now through Labor Day 2026. The new product innovation brings pizza lovers a fresh, and upgraded pizza experience handcrafted the Papa Gino’s way.
The Stuffed Crust Pizza features Papa Gino’s classic, hand-tossed crust, filled edge-to-edge with premium mozzarella cheese resulting in cheese in every bite. Baked to a crispy golden brown, the crust is finished with a rich Romano cheese and olive oil drizzle. Each Stuffed Crust Pizza is served with a complimentary signature garlic parmesan dipping sauce.
The new Stuffed Crust Pizza is available in a large size at the promotional price of $15.99, with additional toppings available. Pizzas can be ordered online, in-store or by phone for carryout, delivery, and dine-in across all participating Papa Gino's locations beginning June 1, 2026, through Labor Day.
New TV Commercial featuring Drake Maye and Waltham, MA resident Luke France
The Stuffed Crust Pizza launches today in conjunction with a new marketing campaign titled "Dough Delivery with Drake Maye,” focusing on the intersection of Maye’s on-field leadership and performance and Papa Gino’s commitment to freshness and quality. The cornerstone of the campaign is a new television commercial highlighting the Stuffed Crust Pizza, designed to appeal to loyal Papa Gino’s pizza fans, families, and sports fans alike.
The TV commercial stars Drake Maye and features a cameo by Waltham, MA resident Luke France, the grand prize winner of Papa Gino's Share a Slice with Drake Maye Sweepstakes. Born and raised in Waltham, MA, France was selected in March among thousands of entries across Papa Gino’s social media channels, winning the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the star quarterback and appear in the Papa Gino’s television commercial with Maye.
The commercial debuted on the jumbotron at the MayeDay Family Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic held at Polar Park in Worcester, MA, on May 31, in front of a sold-out crowd of 9,500 fans. The commercial will run through Labor Day, and is the first of a series of Papa Gino’s TV commercials featuring Drake Maye that will run through April 2027.
Papa Gino’s + Drake Maye: A Winning Partnership
The collaboration between the New England quarterback and Papa Gino’s began in January 2026 and was born out of a genuine connection; Maye discovered and fell in love with Papa Gino’s pizza shortly after moving to the Boston region to join New England’s favorite football team.
"Stuffed crust remains one of the most recognizable and in-demand products based on our customer research, and we are excited to deliver a premium, highly-craveable product that is uniquely Papa Gino's," said Rachel Stephens, Papa Gino’s Chief Marketing Officer. "Teaming up with Drake Maye and hometown sweepstakes winner, Luke France, lets us bring the Stuffed Crust launch to life in a way that celebrates our New England customers and community, and their love of football and pizza. We're so incredibly proud to support the vital work of the MayeDay Family Foundation as part of our campaign and it was a thrill to launch and share our new TV commercial with fans from across New England who attended the MayeDay Foundation Celebrity Softball Classic,” said Stephens.
$1 From every Stuffed Crust Pizza Sold to Support the MayeDay Family Foundation
Furthering its commitment to regional community support across New England, Papa Gino’s has announced an official corporate sponsorship and a financial donation of up to $25,000 to the MayeDay Family Foundation. Between June 1 and Labor Day, one dollar for every Stuffed Crust Pizza sold will be donated to the MayeDay Family Foundation. This charitable contribution will directly support the foundation's core initiatives dedicated to youth development, sports accessibility, and community wellness programs across New England. The MayeDay Family Foundation was founded by New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye and his wife Ann Michael to provide children and families enduring hardship with the assistance and support needed to achieve a brighter future.
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About Papa Gino’s
Papa Gino’s has been New England’s neighborhood pizzeria since 1961, serving authentic Italian-inspired pizza made from an 80-year-old family recipe. Known for its handmade dough, signature sauce, and premium cheese blend, Papa Gino’s delivers the classic thin-crust flavor generations of New Englanders have loved — bringing people together, one slice at a time. With more than 75 locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, Papa Gino’s remains committed to its communities, supporting local businesses and serving families with pride. Follow Papa Gino’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. The Papa Gino’s App is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Find your neighborhood Papa Gino’s at papaginos.com
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