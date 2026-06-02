Atlanta’s Nationally-Recognized Wine Competition, Sommlympics, Announces New Venue and Date for Fourth Annual Event

Sommlympics announces its 4th annual event will be held at Hotel Phoenix in downtown Atlanta, GA on January 10, 2027

The sommelier competition has drawn entrants from across the United States and will return on January 10, 2027 at Hotel Phoenix in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oenophile Institute and A Cork in the Road have announced the fourth annual Sommlympics , taking place January 10, 2027 at Hotel Phoenix in Atlanta.Founded by Atlanta wine educator Chelsea Young of The Oenophile Institute and Kelly Cornett, founder of A Cork in the Road podcast, Sommlympics has quickly evolved from an ambitious local concept into a nationally recognized competition for wine professionals. The event brings together sommeliers, beverage directors, importers, retailers, educators, and hospitality professionals from across the country to compete in blind tasting, theory, service, and practical wine knowledge.Now entering its fourth year, Sommlympics has attracted national industry attention well beyond the scale of the independent Atlanta companies behind it. The competition has seen consecutive years of double-digit growth while building a loyal following drawn to its balance of academic rigor, accessibility, and humor—an uncommon combination in wine education.“There’s something remarkable about seeing so many people gather to show off their skills while promoting the wine community and industry” said Young. “But that passion is exactly the point. Sommlympics was built to honor the depth of knowledge and dedication within the wine world while remembering that wine is ultimately about connection and shared experience.”Though Atlanta has increasingly emerged as a serious food and beverage city, much of the recognition surrounding Sommlympics and The Oenophile Institute has come from national industry circles rather than local media—a dynamic that continues to surprise both founders.“We’ve had professionals come in from all over the country because they heard about Sommlympics through industry networks before people a few neighborhoods over knew it existed,” said Cornett. “That’s beginning to change, which is exciting. Atlanta deserves to see what’s being built here.”Cornett, whose A Cork in the Road podcast has featured conversations with leading voices throughout the wine industry, helped shape Sommlympics into a competition that values camaraderie as much as technical precision.The 2027 event at Hotel Phoenix is expected to welcome another nationally diverse field of competitors while continuing to position Atlanta as an emerging center for thoughtful, inclusive wine education.About SommlympicsSommlympics is a national team-based wine competition founded by Chelsea Young (The Oenophile Institute) and Kelly Cornett (A Cork In The Road). The event challenges participants across blind tasting, theory, and service, celebrating both technical skill and the collaborative spirit of the wine industry.About The Oenophile InstituteThe Oenophile Institute is an Atlanta-based wine education company dedicated to making wine knowledge both rigorous and approachable. Through classes, events, and immersive experiences, it equips curious drinkers and professionals alike with the tools to engage deeply—and joyfully—with wine.About A Cork in the RoadA Cork in the Road, LLC is an Atlanta-based wine event and media company that partners with a variety of venues to design and host experiences making wine more human and accessible. They also produce the “A Cork in the Road” podcast featuring engaging discussions with wine professionals and culture-shapers from across the wine world highlighting both local and global perspectives.

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