SwiftAuth Launches AI-Powered Platform to Automate Medical Authorizations and Referrals

SwiftAuth is actively working with healthcare providers to modernize authorization operations through AI-driven workflow technology.

GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SwiftAuth Medical LLC today announced the launch and continued expansion of SwiftAuth, an AI-powered healthcare automation platform designed to streamline prior authorizations, referrals, and payer communication for medical practices, surgery centers, imaging facilities, and healthcare organizations nationwide.

Built from real-world healthcare operations experience, SwiftAuth combines artificial intelligence, workflow automation, and voice-enabled technology to reduce administrative burden, improve turnaround times, and help providers navigate increasingly complex insurance requirements.

The platform was created to address one of healthcare’s largest operational challenges: the time-consuming and fragmented authorization and referral process that delays patient care and increases staff burnout. Industry-wide momentum toward electronic prior authorization and AI-driven healthcare workflows continues to accelerate across the healthcare ecosystem.

SwiftAuth’s growing feature set includes:

• AI-assisted prior authorization submissions

• Automated referral workflow management

• Voice-enabled intake and authorization support

• Real-time authorization status tracking

• EMR and FHIR integration capabilities

• Clinical document extraction and organization

• Denial risk identification and workflow alerts

• Appeals and peer-to-peer support tools

• Analytics dashboards for operational visibility

“Our mission with SwiftAuth is simple — reduce delays in patient care while giving healthcare teams their time back,” said Heather Wilborn, Founder and CEO of SwiftAuth Medical LLC. “Healthcare staff are overwhelmed by manual authorization and referral processes. We built SwiftAuth to simplify those workflows through intelligent automation while improving efficiency, communication, and patient outcomes.”

The company’s long-term vision is to create a centralized healthcare workflow ecosystem capable of integrating with EMRs, payer portals, scheduling systems, and revenue cycle operations to support a more connected and efficient healthcare experience.

As AI adoption across healthcare continues to expand, organizations are increasingly seeking secure, workflow-focused automation solutions that improve operational performance without disrupting patient care.

SwiftAuth Medical LLC is actively working with healthcare providers, specialty clinics, imaging centers, and surgical practices to modernize authorization and referral operations through AI-driven workflow technology.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit SwiftAuth Medical.

Media Contact:

Heather Wilborn

Founder & CEO

SwiftAuth Medical LLC

Email: heatherwilborn@swiftauthmedical.com

Phone: 470-771-0175

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