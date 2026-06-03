Sasq'et the Book - An Outstanding Piece of Work

Sasq'et #1 National Bestseller

#1 Best Seller - Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Myth and Mystery. Your Summer Read Starts Now

A cinema-verite for the mind open to the inexplicable. Sasq’et pulls you through the train to the conductor's car and barrels ahead to its totemic finish. Masterfully crafted. ” — M Fitzpatrick

THE TRIANGLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SASQ’ET

The New Novel

by Maxim Langstaff

is now

#1 Amazon

#1 Barnes & Noble

Redefining Myth and Mystery in a Captivating Literary Adventure

Your Summer Read Starts Now

SASQ’ET, the new novel by author Maxim Langstaff is now both a

#1 Amazon and Barnes & Noble bestseller.

“If I could give this book ten stars, I would!”

SASQ’ET is an enthralling exploration of belief, evidence, and the thin line that separates myth from reality. Spanning literary fiction, historical adventure, and environmental themes, this genre-blending masterpiece invites readers to an unforgettable expedition into the heart of the unknown.

“Maxim Langstaff’s brilliant novel SASQ’ET is an astounding piece of work”

Set against the lush wilderness of New England, SASQ’ET weaves a spellbinding tale that challenges our assumptions about the world and ourselves, taking one of the most comprehensive looks at the historical and scientific Bigfoot/Sasquatch research ever used in a novel.

“ …imaginative, powerful and mysterious!”

While known in the entertainment sector for his work with Sir George Martin including the Making of Sgt. Pepper, the award-winning PBS series, Soundbreaking and John Denver, SASQ’ET is Langstaff’s debut novel.

Drawing from his background in anthropology and his personal connection to the landscapes and historical figures depicted, he offers a deeply emotional, immersive and thought-provoking experience. Readers will find themselves captivated by the book’s sense of romance, and suspense; its atmospheric portrayal of the untamed wilderness and an undeniable emotional investment in each of SASQ’ET’s many characters.

SASQ’ET is available in all formats (hardcover, softcover, eBook and audio) and can be purchased through brick-and-mortar and online retailers worldwide, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, BAM, Bookshop.org and wherever great novels are sold.

Press assets and the first 15 chapters are accessible on the SASQ’ET website.

About the Author

Maxim Langstaff is a Grammy-and-Emmy-nominated writer, producer, and author whose creative work has reached millions worldwide. Known for his innovative vision and storytelling versatility, Max has collaborated with many of the most influential figures in music and popular culture. A three-time Boston Marathoner, Max lives in North Carolina. SASQ’ET is his first novel.

Find @sasqetthebook on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts for Mr. Langstaff

Publicity Representative

Jane Hoffman, All Things Possible

Artist Management

Lisa Tenner, Tenner & Associates

Tenner & Associates



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