Nonprofit Finance Fund Releases 2025 Annual Report: Essential and Enduring

Nonprofit Finance Fund's 2025 Annual Report Aisha Benson, President & CEO of Nonprofit Finance Fund

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) has released its 2025 Annual Report . The report provides data about NFF’s consulting, financing, and advocacy work on behalf of nonprofits. It also includes stories spotlighting the impact of NFF’s clients in neighborhoods across the country.“Nonprofits are the infrastructure for building community wealth and well-being,” said Aisha Benson, President & CEO of NFF. “At a time when public systems are strained and structural gaps continue to grow, the country needs nonprofits to be strong, and nonprofits need capital, knowledge, and partners that endure alongside them. NFF exists for this moment.”As a community development financial institution (CDFI), NFF manages a portfolio of $347 million. Since 1980, NFF has provided $1.4 billion in financing and access to additional capital in support of over $5.7 billion in projects for nearly 1,000 organizations nationwide. In addition, NFF has served thousands of organizations through direct consulting, trainings, and convenings. This work also informs NFF’s advocacy to support nonprofits and advance fair funding and financing systems.In 2025, NFF’s work included: Deploying $127 million in capital , including $35 million in New Markets Tax Credits (NMTC) to help low-income communities fund projects in education, health, and human services. Delivering 19,000 hours of consulting for 220 clients, helping nonprofit leaders navigate compounding crises. 88% of 2025 consulting clients surveyed have improved their organization’s sustainability through working with NFF.• Making 28 legislative visits, participating in 65 speaking engagements, and publishing 105 resources and other content. NFF’s 2025 State of the Nonprofit Sector Survey report supported social sector leaders and funders with an in-depth analysis of the financial reality and future expectations of 2,200 organizations across the nation.Featured in the annual report:• A video story about Council of Peoples Organization (COPO), and how NFF’s support for COPO’s new home in Brooklyn created financial stability and a feeling of “home.”• How NFF’s work with The Colorado Health Foundation helped this community-centered philanthropy strengthen the local social-sector ecosystem addressing social determinants of health.• Free resources for nonprofits and supporters, including videos on: Why Nonprofits Need Surpluses, Why Full Cost Funding, and Why Nonprofits Need Flexible Funding.NFF’s annual report is available at: https://nff.org/about/annual-reports-financials/ About Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF)Nonprofit Finance Fund(NFF) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. Since 1980, we’ve helped organizations access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. Alongside others, we’re working to build community wealth and well-being and put affordable housing, essential services, quality jobs, and excellent education within reach of more people. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/

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