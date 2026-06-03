Branded Hospitality and Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips Unite for High-Stakes Webinar on AI and Restaurant Tech M&A

"Stack & Scale" TMT Webinar Series Event Brings Together Industry Leaders to Navigate the Next Wave of Hospitality Technology Consolidation

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality, the leading investment, solutions and media platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry, today announced its partnership with Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips (ODP), trusted M&A advisor to technology businesses at the intersection of software, data, and consumer-facing platforms for more than three decades, for Stack & Scale: AI, M&A and the Restaurant Tech Consolidation Wave — the next installment of Oaklins' highly regarded TMT Webinar Series. The live virtual event takes place on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 10:00 AM EST / 4:00 PM CEST and is open to all hospitality technology founders, operators, investors, board members, and strategic buyers.This collaboration marks a significant moment for Branded Hospitality, underscoring its growing role at the intersection of media, investment, and strategic advisory in the restaurant and hospitality technology space. Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder of Branded Hospitality and Senior Advisor at Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips, will serve as a featured speaker alongside Bryan Solar, Chief Product Officer at SpotOn and Jordan Boesch, CEO of 7shifts, in a conversation moderated by Joanna Stone, Partner at Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips and co-head of Oaklins global TMT practice.Register for the webinar here: https://www.oaklins.com/news/en-XDP/265935-stack-scale-ai-m-a-and-the-restaurant-tech-consolidation-wave/ WHY THIS WEBINAR MATTERS NOWRestaurant technology is at a genuine inflection point. AI is collapsing point solutions into integrated platforms, tier-one operators are overhauling their tech stacks, and well-capitalized strategics and investors are racing to consolidate the market. The result is a wave of M&A activity poised to redefine who wins in restaurant, hotel, and venue technology over the next 24 months.Stack & Scale was built for the decision-makers who need to be ahead of it.WHAT ATTENDEES WILL LEARNAttendees can expect a candid, high-signal discussion covering:Where AI is creating real consolidation pressure — and where it isn'tWhy the verticalization of POS, ordering, and guest engagement is acceleratingWhat founders should be doing now to position for exitWhat buyers and investors are actually paying for in today's marketWhere the next wave of value creation in restaurant tech is emergingFEATURED SPEAKERSModerator: Joanna Stone — Partner, Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips; VP North America, Oaklins International Executive CommitteeJimmy Frischling — Co-Founder, Branded Hospitality; Senior Advisor, Oaklins DeSilva+PhillipsBryan Solar — Chief Product Officer, SpotOnJordan Boesch — CEO, 7shiftsSPEAKER QUOTES"The next wave of value in restaurant tech won't come from novelty, it will come from platforms that turn AI into measurable margins for operators and a meaningfully better experience for guests. That's what's driving the consolidation we're seeing today, as strategics and PE race to assemble the operating system of modern hospitality." Joanna Stone, Partner, Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips"We're not watching a slow evolution in restaurant tech, we're watching a compression event. AI is collapsing the stack, capital is chasing consolidation, and the operators who figure this out first are going to have a serious competitive advantage. Stack & Scale is about giving founders, investors, and operators the unfiltered view of what's actually happening and what to do about it." Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder, Branded Hospitality & Senior Advisor, Oaklins DeSilva+PhillipsDON'T MISS IT — REGISTER TODAYSpace is limited. If you are a restaurant or hospitality tech founder, operator, investor, board member, or strategic buyer evaluating your next move, this is the conversation you won't want to miss.Wednesday, June 10, 2026 🕙 10:00 AM EST | 4:00 PM CEST 👉 Register: https://www.oaklins.com/news/en-XDP/265935-stack-scale-ai-m-a-and-the-restaurant-tech-consolidation-wave/ ABOUT BRANDED HOSPITALITYBranded Hospitality ( www.brandedhospitality.com ) is the leading investment, solutions and media platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.ABOUT OAKLINS DESILVA+PHILLIPSOaklins DeSilva+Phillips specializes in mid-market, sell-side and buy-side mergers & acquisitions advisory, corporate finance services, and valuations. Since our founding, we have helped over 400 clients achieve their personal and professional goals through M&A.ODP has represented companies as diverse as Microsoft, The New York Times, Conde Nast, Deutsche Börse Group, and Abry Partners and sold businesses to buyers including Oracle, Toast, News Corporation, Deloitte, TripAdvisor, and S&P Global Member FINRA / SIPC.United by a strong belief that we can achieve the extraordinary, Oaklins is a global team of 850+ financial advisory professionals in 40 countries providing M&A, growth equity, ECM, debt advisory, and corporate finance services to support entrepreneurs, corporations, and investors in reaching their goals.

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