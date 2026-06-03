Goodguys Returns to Georgia for the 26th LMC Truck Southeastern Nationals, June 12 & 13, at the National Fairgrounds

Get ready for a spectacular weekend of horsepower, chrome, and family fun as Goodguys Rod & Custom Association rolls back into Georgia for its 26th LMC Truck Southeastern Nationals, happening June 12 & 13 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry! From chrome and colorful customs to modern powered muscle machines and trick trucks, the Goodguys Southeastern Nationals is a full-throttle celebration of all classics and hot rods! LMC Truck will be on hand to talk classic trucks and help you with your project, during the Goodguys 26th Southeastern Nationals.

Goodguys is Revved Up for their Return to Georgia with the 26th LMC Truck Southeastern Nationals, June 12 & 13, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of “America’s Favorite Car Show” is excited to return to the Georgia for its 26th LMC Truck Southeastern Nationals, June 12 & 13, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry.Classic cars and trucks manufactured before 2000 are welcome to show and shine for two full days of cool cars, cool people and good times. From chrome and colorful customs to modern powered muscle machines and trick trucks, the Southeastern Nationals is a full-throttle celebration of all classics and hot rods!Goodguys will select over 60 vehicles for special awards including Finalist positions for their coveted “Top 12 of the Year” awards program presented by BASF including Snap-on Muscle Car, LMC Truck Early, Dakota Digital Truck Late, Vintage Air Custom Rod, Roadster Shop 4x4 of the Year, and Scott’s Hotrods Custom. Award-winning builder and former Goodguys Trendsetter of the Year, Will Posey of Big Oak Garage, will also be on hand to select his Top 10 Builders Choice rides of the weekend.The family friendly event features a Family Fun Zone with free games and crafts for the kids to enjoy, and on Saturday there’s a model car Make and Take presented by Auto World. There is also live entertainment to enjoy plus the thrill and fury of supercharged, nitro burning, vintage dragsters revving up during the Summit Racing Nitro Thunderfest exhibition.To cool off from the afternoon sun there are two buildings filled with show cars and vendors, along with a Manufacturers Midway where the top name companies in the automotive industry share their latest products and offerings. If you’re looking for vintage used parts or a new project car, there is also a swap meet and Cars 4-Sale Corral.The hot rodding weekend culminates Saturday afternoon with live music and a parade of over 60 award winning vehicles! The Goodguys 26th LMC Truck Southeastern Nationals promises to be two days packed with high-revving, hot rod fun and excitement you don’t want to miss! For more event information or to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: www.good-guys.com/sen WHAT: Goodguys 26th LMC Truck Southeastern NationalsWHERE: Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter, 401 Golden Isles Pkwy, Perry, GA 31069WHEN: Goodguys: June 12 & 13, 8am - 5pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/sen , Purchase at the gate or online.MEDIA: Media Requests

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