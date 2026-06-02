All-American firepower: Elbit America, Anduril team to offer SIGMA Mobile Tactical Cannon

SIGMA will enable sustained fires from a connected, mobile and survivable platform. SIGMA unleashes full 360-degree firing, expanded ammunition capacity, and sustained firepower that keeps the mission moving without constant repositioning. Elbit America is a high-technology company, with facilities throughout the U.S. The company's headquarters are in Fort Worth, Texas.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elbit Systems of America (Elbit America) and Anduril Industries (Anduril) announce a strategic teaming agreement to offer the SIGMA Mobile Tactical Cannon for the U.S. Army’s Self-Propelled Howitzer Modernization program. The teaming pairs Elbit America’s experience as a systems integrator and manufacturer of large ground vehicles with Anduril’s expertise in C5ISR, battle management and autonomy software. Together, the companies will provide an innovative, all-American solution for the U.S. Army, offering soldiers the edge on the future battlefield. SIGMA will enable sustained fires from a connected, mobile and survivable platform.

“We’re proud to team with Anduril to reduce network integration risk and accelerate fielding,” said Luke Savoie, president and CEO of Elbit America. “Built in the U.S. with a fully domestic supply chain, SIGMA is a combat-proven system that provides the modernization and reliability the Army needs now.”

If awarded with the program, SIGMA’s communication with the U.S. fire control network and Army Command and Control systems will leverage Anduril’s unique capabilities and experience. Anduril will also integrate its Lattice software platform into future variants of SIGMA, unlocking autonomy, while further enhancing mobility and lethality.

“On Team SIGMA, we’re providing expertise in software, edge compute and autonomy to deliver a connected, software-defined mobile artillery solution that will integrate seamlessly into existing Army Command and Control and fire control architectures,” said Michael Roder, managing director at Anduril.

The Elbit America-Anduril partnership strengthens Team SIGMA, which also includes Oshkosh Defense, manufacturer of the system’s 10x10 platform. Oshkosh brings world-class mobility and protection for the cannon’s chassis, while more than 300 U.S. suppliers contribute engineering depth, manufacturing resilience and support. Together, this domestic network aims to deliver a highly maneuverable, digitally integrated and production-ready solution that can meet the Army’s modernization timelines.

“Seeing Elbit Systems of America and Anduril Industries come together to build a cutting-edge military vehicle here in the United States is promising for our national defense. The team at Elbit America’s Fort Worth headquarters is leading the way in developing the capabilities our warfighters need to stay strong and keep our nation secure,” said U.S. Rep. Craig Goldman.

America’s New Mobile Tactical Cannon is Built for Speed and Survival

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.