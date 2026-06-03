Bear Mountain BBQ Woods Expands Retail Lineup for America’s 250th Anniversary

Red, White & BBQ is a star-spangled hickory–oak blend delivering bold, savory smoke with a smooth, balanced finish.

Bear Mountain BBQ's all-natural hardwoods bring authentic smoke flavor to America's 250th cookout season with expanded lineup for best flavor on any grill.

Bear Mountain BBQ's flavors deliver the distinctive tastes Americans treasure. We produce fuel that delivers rich, consistent smoke, so grillers can count on the best wood flavor on any grill.” — Levi Strayer of Bear Mountain BBQ

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For generations, Americans have gathered around the grill to celebrate family, friends, and tradition. And, as America celebrates 250 years of independence, Bear Mountain BBQ Woods is expanding its retail lineup with new products, new formats, and broader distribution at major retailers nationwide.Proudly made in the USA, Bear Mountain BBQ hardwood products bring authentic smoke flavor to any grill, helping everyone from first-time grillers to seasoned pitmasters create meals all season long."All we do is wood. That's Bear Mountain BBQ's strength. Our flavors deliver the distinctive tastes Americans know and treasure," says Levi Strayer of Bear Mountain BBQ. "We produce high-quality fuel that delivers rich, consistent smoke, so grillers can count on the best wood flavor, every time and on any grill."All-American Pellet Blends + FlavorsBuilt for versatility and inspired by 250 years of American outdoor cooking tradition, Bear Mountain's wood pellets work across every food, cooking style, and cook time. Compatible with any grill, these balanced blends bring natural smoke flavor to summer cookouts.-Red, White & BBQ: A star-spangled hickory–oak blend delivering bold, savory smoke with a smooth, balanced finish. Hickory brings the punch, and oak keeps it steady and reliable. The result? A versatile flavor that elevates brisket, ribs, burgers, chicken, lamb and vegetables. The blend is available at Lowes, Amazon and several grocery and hardware stores across the country.-Gourmet Blend: The ideal balance of smoky and sweet wood-fired flavor, this elevates everything from beef and fish to vegetables. “It’s your everyday driver—super balanced with really delicious flavors,” says The Grill Dads, who used it for this Overnight Smoked Brisket . Newly available in 40 lb bags both online and in Home Depot stores, the Gourmet Blend will be offered at $14.88 from June 25 through July 8 — a limited-time promotional price that represents one of the deepest discounts the 40 lb bag has seen since hitting Home Depot shelves.-Smoky Apple Whiskey: This blend pairs with poultry, lamb, pork, beef, seafood and vegetables, bringing classic smokehouse flavor to the backyard cookout.-Apple: Inspired by generations of American orchard harvests, Apple delivers a sweet, mild smoke that pairs with pork, chicken, and vegetables — ideal for classic backyard gatherings.-Cherry: Rooted in the rich flavors of America’s heartland, Cherry complements baby back ribs, chicken, and fish while bringing a subtle sweet flavor to every America 250 cookout.-Hickory: A staple of traditional American barbecue, Hickory delivers the robust smoky flavor pitmasters have trusted for generations. Bold enough for brisket and hearty cuts, Hickory celebrates the enduring craft and flavor heritage that has defined American barbecue culture.-Mesquite: Long associated with Texas-style barbecue, Mesquite delivers a deep, smoky flavor that pairs with steak, chicken, and seafood.-Oak: Smooth, dependable, and versatile, Oak enhances beef, chicken, pork, vegetables, and even desserts with balanced smoke flavor for gathering around the grill.Charcoal: Bear Mountain BBQ’s all-natural Hardwood Lump Charcoal burns clean and hot — delivering rich, smoky flavor without the fillers, chemicals or scraps found in many briquettes. Made from 100% all-natural oak and mesquite woods, the charcoal is quick to light and ready to cook faster.Wood Chips and Chunks: Built for any setup, Bear Mountain BBQ Chips and Chunks deliver quality performance across grills and smokers.-Chips: Perfect for gas, charcoal and Kamado grills, plus gas and electric smokers. Fast-acting, flavor-packed and available in Apple, Cherry, Hickory, Mesquite and Gourmet BBQ Blend.-Chunks: Ideal for charcoal, Kamado and offset grills and smokers. All chunks, no scraps—precision-cut for consistent heat, steady smoke and bold flavor. Use alongside or in place of charcoal. Available in Apple, Cherry, Hickory and Mesquite.For more information and to find a store location nearby that carries Bear Mountain BBQ products, visit Bear Mountain’s store locator

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