The Jazz Sanctuary Announces Free June Jazz Performances in Philadelphia, Devon, Buckingham & Beyond - Philadelphia-based nonprofit performing arts organization continues bringing live jazz to communities across the Greater Philadelphia Region. Alan Segal is the Founder and Executive Director of Philadelphia's most unique, non-profit performing arts group, The Jazz Sanctuary. Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region.

Philadelphia-based nonprofit performing arts organization continues bringing live jazz to communities across the Greater Philadelphia Region

Our mission remains unchanged, bringing music to as many people as possible, but our focus now turns toward finding additional sponsors & grants that will help sustain this work well into the future.” — Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jazz Sanctuary , Philadelphia’s most distinctive nonprofit performing arts organization, will present five free live jazz performances across the Greater Philadelphia region this June, continuing its mission of bringing accessible live music and community connection to audiences throughout the Delaware Valley.Now in its 15th year, The Jazz Sanctuary enters the summer season with renewed momentum, an expanding audience base, and the anticipated return of founder and executive director Alan Segal to in-person performances following several months of recovery from injury.“My health is greatly improved, and I will once again be attending events beginning in June,” said Segal. “It will be my pleasure to help provide the music once again with the talented players of The Jazz Sanctuary. I deeply missed being with our audiences, and I look forward to seeing everyone again.”The June concert schedule reflects the organization’s continued commitment to presenting free live jazz in welcoming community venues throughout the Philadelphia area.“This is our 15th year, and The Jazz Sanctuary is at a turning point in its wonderful musical life,” Segal said. “Our mission remains unchanged — bringing music to as many people as possible — but our focus now turns toward finding additional sponsors and grants that will help sustain this work well into the future.”June performances for artists and performers of The Jazz Sanctuary include:• Friday, June 5 – 5:30 p.m. – Church of the Messiah, 1001 Dekalb Pike, Gwynedd Valley, PA 19002 – An evening of The Jazz Sanctuary’s very popular “Jazz & Joe”, featuring live jazz, fellowship, coffee, desserts, and community connection, in one of Montgomery County’s most welcoming community settings. Performers will include Eddie Etkins (saxophone), David Kenney (piano), Grant MacAvoy (drums) and Alan Segal (bass), with special guest vocalist Paula Johns.• Thursday, June 11 – 7:30 p.m. – Trinity Episcopal Church, 2631 Durham Rd., Buckingham, PA 18912 – A return to Bucks County for The Jazz Sanctuary’s popular “Jazz & Joe” series featuring James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Bruce Kaminsky (bass), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibraphone).• Wednesday, June 17 – 7:30 p.m. – Pennepack Baptist Church, 8732 Krewstown Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19115 – The Jazz Sanctuary returns to Northeast Philadelphia for an evening of “Jazz & Joe” featuring James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Bruce Kaminsky (bass), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibraphone).• Wednesday, June 24 – 7:30 p.m. – Main Line Unitarian Church, 816 S. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333 – An evening of “Jazz & Joe” featuring James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Bruce Kaminsky (bass), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibraphone) on the Main Line.• Thursday, June 25 – 7:30 p.m. – Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church, 916 S. Swanson St., Philadelphia, PA 19147 – The Jazz Sanctuary closes out the month with another evening of “Jazz & Joe” in historic Old City Philadelphia, featuring James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Bruce Kaminsky (bass), Alan Segal (bass) and Randy Sutin (vibraphone).All performances are free and open to the public.While The Jazz Sanctuary continues to maintain sufficient funding to sustain performances into 2027, Segal noted that the organization’s long-term future will depend upon expanding financial support through grants, sponsorships, donations, and audience growth.“After more than 14 years of remarkable support, two of our largest sponsors have chosen either not to renew or to significantly reduce their support,” Segal explained. “We are deeply grateful to Compass Ion Advisors and Philadelphia Federal Credit Union for everything they have done for The Jazz Sanctuary over the years. Their generosity helped make hundreds of concerts possible.”At the same time, the organization recently received a $2,500 grant from The Presser Foundation and continues to pursue additional grant opportunities and sponsorship relationships.“We have enough resources in our coffers to continue events through April of 2027,” Segal said. “I believe our combined efforts — sponsors, grants, audiences, and donors — will help us continue far beyond that point.”Segal emphasized that audience participation remains central to the organization’s success.“Although we never charge admission to attend our events, that does not mean contributions are not appreciated — they absolutely are,” he said. “Our audience truly is the glue that allows us to continue bringing this music to communities throughout the Delaware Valley and beyond.”The Jazz Sanctuary’s performances continue to attract growing audiences throughout the region, reinforcing the nonprofit’s role as a unique cultural and community resource.“Keep jazz alive,” Segal added. “Your participation is necessary and needed. Attend a concert, bring a friend, and help us continue building something incredibly special together.”Weekly schedule updates and additional information about The Jazz Sanctuary are available online at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly For more information about hosting The Jazz Sanctuary for an event or supporting the organization’s mission, contact Alan Segal at 215-208-7314 or music@thejazzsanctuary.com.About The Jazz Sanctuary:Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based nonprofit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region. Over its 15-year history, the organization has presented more than 940 events in churches, community centers, senior residences, and public spaces across Greater Philadelphia. Supported by donors, grants, sponsors, and community partners, The Jazz Sanctuary remains committed to keeping jazz free, live, and accessible to all. Additional information is available at https://thejazzsanctuary.com

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